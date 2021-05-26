Daily USD/JPY Technical Outlook

Last Update At 26 May 2021 00:03GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

108.80

55 HR EMA

108.80

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

49

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

109.78 - May's 1-month high (13th).

109.33 - Last Wed's high.

109.06 - Tue's high.

Support

108.57 - Tue's near 2-week low.

108.35 - May 07 low.

108.08 - Apr 27 low.

USD/JPY - 108.78.. Although DLR met renewed selling at 108.86 ahead of Asian open Tue n briefly penetrated last week's 108.58 low (Wed) to a near 2-wk trough of 108.57, price rallied on cross-selling in yen to 109.06 b4 retreatings.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar suggests gain to Proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside. Apr's fall to 107.49 signals ranges trading would be seen n only a daily close below 107.49 would risk weakness twd 106.78 (50% r) b4 rebound. Abv 109.95, 110.50, 110.96.

Today, as Tue's 108.57 low was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent bounce to 109.06 in NY suggests recent erratic decline FM 109.78 has made a low, abv 109.30/33 res would add credence to this view n head to 109.50, then twd 109.78. Only below 108.57 risks weakness to 108.35.