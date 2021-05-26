Daily USD/JPY Technical Outlook
Last Update At 26 May 2021 00:03GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
108.80
55 HR EMA
108.80
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
49
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
109.78 - May's 1-month high (13th).
109.33 - Last Wed's high.
109.06 - Tue's high.
Support
108.57 - Tue's near 2-week low.
108.35 - May 07 low.
108.08 - Apr 27 low.
USD/JPY - 108.78.. Although DLR met renewed selling at 108.86 ahead of Asian open Tue n briefly penetrated last week's 108.58 low (Wed) to a near 2-wk trough of 108.57, price rallied on cross-selling in yen to 109.06 b4 retreatings.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's strong rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar suggests gain to Proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside. Apr's fall to 107.49 signals ranges trading would be seen n only a daily close below 107.49 would risk weakness twd 106.78 (50% r) b4 rebound. Abv 109.95, 110.50, 110.96.
Today, as Tue's 108.57 low was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent bounce to 109.06 in NY suggests recent erratic decline FM 109.78 has made a low, abv 109.30/33 res would add credence to this view n head to 109.50, then twd 109.78. Only below 108.57 risks weakness to 108.35.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
