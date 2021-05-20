Daily USD/JPY Technical Outlook
Last Update At 20 May 2021 00:05GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
109.06
55 HR EMA
109.07
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
61
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
109.95 - Apr 09 high.
109.78 - Last Thur's 1-month high.
109.33 - Wed's high.
Support
109.08 - Mon's low.
108.84 - Tue's low.
108.58 - Wed's low.
USD/JPY - 109.29.. Dlr went through a hectic roller-coaster ride in hectic Wed's session. Price rose FM 108.84 (AUS) to 109.33 in tandem with U.S. yields but tumbled to 108.58 in NY n later jumped to 109.29 after hawkish Fed minutes.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar suggests gain to Proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside. Apr's fall to 107.49 signals ranges trading would be seen n only a daily close below 107.49 would risk weakness two 106.78 (50% r) b4 rebound. Abv 109.95, 110.50, 110.96.
Today, dlr's jump fm 108.58 to 109.29 due to broad-based usd's rally in NY suggests pullback FM May's 1-month peak at 109.78 has ended, abv 109.50 would re-test said res, break would extend erratic rise FM 107.49 (Apr) to next obj. at 109.95. Only below 108.84 risks 108.58 but sup 108.35 should remain intact.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
