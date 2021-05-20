Daily USD/JPY Technical Outlook

Last Update At 20 May 2021 00:05GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

109.06

55 HR EMA

109.07

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

61

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

109.95 - Apr 09 high.

109.78 - Last Thur's 1-month high.

109.33 - Wed's high.

Support

109.08 - Mon's low.

108.84 - Tue's low.

108.58 - Wed's low.

USD/JPY - 109.29.. Dlr went through a hectic roller-coaster ride in hectic Wed's session. Price rose FM 108.84 (AUS) to 109.33 in tandem with U.S. yields but tumbled to 108.58 in NY n later jumped to 109.29 after hawkish Fed minutes.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall FM 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend FM 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar suggests gain to Proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside. Apr's fall to 107.49 signals ranges trading would be seen n only a daily close below 107.49 would risk weakness two 106.78 (50% r) b4 rebound. Abv 109.95, 110.50, 110.96.

Today, dlr's jump fm 108.58 to 109.29 due to broad-based usd's rally in NY suggests pullback FM May's 1-month peak at 109.78 has ended, abv 109.50 would re-test said res, break would extend erratic rise FM 107.49 (Apr) to next obj. at 109.95. Only below 108.84 risks 108.58 but sup 108.35 should remain intact.