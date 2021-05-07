Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 07 May 2021 00:02GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
109.15
55 HR EMA
109.20
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
39
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue
Resistance
110.30 - 80.9% r of 110.96-107.49
109.95 - Apr 09 high
109.69 - Mon's near 3-week high
Support
108.90 - This week's low (Mon)
108.72 - Last Fri's low
108.44 - Last Thur's low
USD/JPY - 109.04.. The pair continued to swing badly sideways in directionless trading on Thur, price moved inside Mon's 109.69-108.90 range in last few sessions as traders kept their powder dry for Fri's U.S. jobs report.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar suggests gain to proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside. Last week's fall to 107.49 signals range trading with downside bias remains but daily close below 107.49 needed to head twd 106.78 (50% r) b4 rebound, abv 108.96, 109.95.
Today, although dlr's upmove fm Apr's 107.49 trough to 109.69 Mon suggests recent decline fm 110.96 has made a low, subsequent daily swings signal temp. top is made, as long as 108.90 (reaction low Mon) holds, gain to 109.95 is likely. Only below 108.90 risks 108.72/77 but reckon sup at 108.44 should hold.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
