Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 07 May 2021 00:02GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

109.15

55 HR EMA

109.20

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

39

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue

Resistance

110.30 - 80.9% r of 110.96-107.49

109.95 - Apr 09 high

109.69 - Mon's near 3-week high

Support

108.90 - This week's low (Mon)

108.72 - Last Fri's low

108.44 - Last Thur's low

USD/JPY - 109.04.. The pair continued to swing badly sideways in directionless trading on Thur, price moved inside Mon's 109.69-108.90 range in last few sessions as traders kept their powder dry for Fri's U.S. jobs report.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar suggests gain to proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside. Last week's fall to 107.49 signals range trading with downside bias remains but daily close below 107.49 needed to head twd 106.78 (50% r) b4 rebound, abv 108.96, 109.95.

Today, although dlr's upmove fm Apr's 107.49 trough to 109.69 Mon suggests recent decline fm 110.96 has made a low, subsequent daily swings signal temp. top is made, as long as 108.90 (reaction low Mon) holds, gain to 109.95 is likely. Only below 108.90 risks 108.72/77 but reckon sup at 108.44 should hold.