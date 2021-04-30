Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 30 Apr 2021 00:03GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
108.88
55 HR EMA
108.75
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
50
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise
Resistance
109.95 - Apr 09 high
109.63 - 61.8% r of 110.96-107.49
109.22 - Thur's high
Support
108.81 - Thur's NY low
108.44 - Thur's low
108.08 - Tue's low
USD/JPY - 108.87.. Although the pair initially penetrated Wed's post- FOMC 108.58 low to 108.44 at Asian open on renewed USD's weakness, price then rallied in tandem with US yields to 109.22 in NY b4 retreating to 108.81.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar suggests gain to proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside. Last week's fall to 107.49 signals range trading with downside bias remains but daily close below 107.49 needed to head twd 106.78 (50% r) b4 rebound, abv 108.96, 109.95.
Today, dlr's strong rebound fm last week's 107.49 low (Fri) to y'day's 2-week 109.22 high suggests recent decline fm Mar's peak at 110.96 has possibly ended n consolidation with upside bias is seen, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap price below 109.95. Below 108.44 risks weakness to 108.08.
