Daily USD/JPY Technical Outlook

Last Update At 22 Apr 2021 00:2GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

108.08

55 HR EMA

108.18

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences

13 HR RSI

43

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

One more fall b4 rebound

Resistance

108.96 - Last Fri's high.

108.54 - Tue's high.

108.28 - Wed's high.

Support

107.88 - Wed's 6-week low.

107.77 - 38.2% r of 102.60-110.96.

107.15 - Mar 03 high (now sup).

USD/JPY - 108.04.. Dlr remained on the back foot Wed n briefly dropped to a fresh 6-week low of 107.88 at Tokyo open due to risk-off trade, dlr rebounded in tandem with US yields to 108.28 in Europe b4 retreating to 107.98 in NY.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar suggests gain to proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside. Last week's fall to 108.62, then 107.88 y'day may head to 107.77 (38.2% r) but reckon 107.15 would hold n yield rebound later this month, abv 109.01, 109.95/97.

Today, as y'day's 107.88 low was also accompanied by 'bullish convergences on hourly oscillators, sharp fall below 107.88 is not envisaged n reckon 107.55/60 would hold. Abv 108.62 (last week's low) anytime signals recent dec- line has made bottom, then stronger gain to 108.96, 109.25/35 would be seen.