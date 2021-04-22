Daily USD/JPY Technical Outlook
Last Update At 22 Apr 2021 00:2GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
108.08
55 HR EMA
108.18
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences
13 HR RSI
43
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
One more fall b4 rebound
Resistance
108.96 - Last Fri's high.
108.54 - Tue's high.
108.28 - Wed's high.
Support
107.88 - Wed's 6-week low.
107.77 - 38.2% r of 102.60-110.96.
107.15 - Mar 03 high (now sup).
USD/JPY - 108.04.. Dlr remained on the back foot Wed n briefly dropped to a fresh 6-week low of 107.88 at Tokyo open due to risk-off trade, dlr rebounded in tandem with US yields to 108.28 in Europe b4 retreating to 107.98 in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar suggests gain to proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside. Last week's fall to 108.62, then 107.88 y'day may head to 107.77 (38.2% r) but reckon 107.15 would hold n yield rebound later this month, abv 109.01, 109.95/97.
Today, as y'day's 107.88 low was also accompanied by 'bullish convergences on hourly oscillators, sharp fall below 107.88 is not envisaged n reckon 107.55/60 would hold. Abv 108.62 (last week's low) anytime signals recent dec- line has made bottom, then stronger gain to 108.96, 109.25/35 would be seen.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2000 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD retreats from intraday top but holds above 1.2000. Bullish BOC teases ECB hawks even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues concerning covid geopolitics. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3900, as the US dollar attempts a recovery amid a tepid risk tone. Brexit jitters and growing covid concerns outweigh the UK’s higher vaccination rates, which weigh on the spot.
Gold seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful
Gold picks up bids from the intraday low, stays close to the highest levels since February flashed earlier in Asia. Bearish chart formation near multi-day top, downbeat MACD signals suggest pullback moves. One-week-old rising trend line, $1,760 support confluence will test gold bears.
Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash
XRP price has flipped a crucial demand zone into supply after the recent slump. An 18% drop to $1.04 could ensue if bulls fail to rescue Ripple here. On-chain metrics hint at a semi-stable state that could flip bearish anytime.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged in April but acknowledge a brighter outlook.