fxsoriginal  Daily USD/JPY Technical Outlook

Last Update At 22 Apr 2021 00:2GMT

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

108.08

55 HR EMA

108.18

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences

13 HR RSI

43

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

One more fall b4 rebound

Resistance

108.96 - Last Fri's high.
108.54 - Tue's high.
108.28 - Wed's high.

Support

107.88 - Wed's 6-week low.
107.77 - 38.2% r of 102.60-110.96.
107.15 - Mar 03 high (now sup).

USD/JPY - 108.04.. Dlr remained on the back foot Wed n briefly dropped to a fresh 6-week low of 107.88 at Tokyo open due to risk-off trade, dlr rebounded in tandem with US yields to 108.28 in Europe b4 retreating to 107.98 in NY.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar 2020 on risk-off trades due to COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is made. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar suggests gain to proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside. Last week's fall to 108.62, then 107.88 y'day may head to 107.77 (38.2% r) but reckon 107.15 would hold n yield rebound later this month, abv 109.01, 109.95/97.

Today, as y'day's 107.88 low was also accompanied by 'bullish convergences on hourly oscillators, sharp fall below 107.88 is not envisaged n reckon 107.55/60 would hold. Abv 108.62 (last week's low) anytime signals recent dec- line has made bottom, then stronger gain to 108.96, 109.25/35 would be seen.

USDJPY

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2000 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2000 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD retreats from intraday top but holds above 1.2000. Bullish BOC teases ECB hawks even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues concerning covid geopolitics. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3900, as the US dollar attempts a recovery amid a tepid risk tone. Brexit jitters and growing covid concerns outweigh the UK’s higher vaccination rates, which weigh on the spot.

GBP/USD News

Gold seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful

Gold seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful

Gold picks up bids from the intraday low, stays close to the highest levels since February flashed earlier in Asia. Bearish chart formation near multi-day top, downbeat MACD signals suggest pullback moves. One-week-old rising trend line, $1,760 support confluence will test gold bears.

Gold News

Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash

Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash

XRP price has flipped a crucial demand zone into supply after the recent slump. An 18% drop to $1.04 could ensue if bulls fail to rescue Ripple here. On-chain metrics hint at a semi-stable state that could flip bearish anytime.

Read more

European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro

European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro

"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged in April but acknowledge a brighter outlook.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures