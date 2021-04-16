Daily USD/JPY Technical Outlook
Last Update At 16 Apr 2021 00:03GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
108.77
55 HR EMA
108.92
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences
13 HR RSI
40
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Marginal fall b4 rebound
Resistance
109.75 - Tue's high.
109.25 - Mon's low (now res).
109.09 - Wed's high.
Support
108.62 - Thur's 3-week low.
108.41 - Mar 23 low.
108.05 - 38.2% r of 103.33-110.96.
USD/JPY - 108.68.. Dlr moved sideways with a soft undertone in Asia Thur n European morning n edged lower to a 3-week low of 108.67. Despite recovery to 108.87 in NY, price later fell in tandem with US yields to 108.62.
On the bigger picture, DLR's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar due to risk-off trades on the COVID-19 pandemic, DLR's brief but strong rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is in place. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to a 1-year 110.96 peak in Mar suggests gain to Proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside due to 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators n yield correction. Last week's retreat to 109.01 signals temp. the top is made n only below 108.41 risks 107.15.
Today, although dlr extended decline FM Mar's 110.96 peaks to a 3-week trough of 108.62, as this lvl was also accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, sup at 108.41 should contain weakness yield rebound later. A daily close abv 109.09 signals temp. low is made n heads back to 109.75/77 Mon.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot above 1.1950 amid tepid mood
EUR/USD trades on the back foot above 1.1950, consolidating the corrective pullback. Fears of delay in economic recovery magnified on downbeat vaccine updates, Geopolitical tensions also weigh on sentiment. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index in focus.
GBP/USD slips below 1.3750 amid USD bounce, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700, as the US dollar bounces amid a downbeat market mood. Covid vaccine concerns and unresolved Brexit border issues continue to undermine the pound. US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
Ripple bulls plan comeback with 30% rally
XRP price could surge 30% after a bounce from an ascending parallel channel’s lower trend line. Resetting social sentiment and funding rates provide a tailwind to the bullish thesis. A bearish scenario could come into play if sellers slice through the channel’s lower boundary at $1.70.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range just below multi-week tops
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday. Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside for the metal. Expectations for ultra-low interest rates, inflationary concerns should help limit losses.
The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?
Recent American economic results have been exceptional. Payrolls, Retail Sales, and even Initial Jobless Claims, show recovery in full swing. But the dollar topped out against the euro and the yen two weeks ago even as US data has blossomed.