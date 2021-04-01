Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 01 Apr 2021 00:02GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences
21 HR EMA
110.65
55 HR EMA
110.39
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Turning down
13 HR RSI
60
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise.
Resistance
111.71 - 2020 Mar high.
111.15 - 61.8% proj. of 104.93-109.36 fm 108.41.
110.96 - Wed's fresh 1-year high.
Support
110.42 - Wed's NY low.
110.19 - Tue's NY reaction low.
109.84 - Last Fri's high (now sup).
USD/JPY - 110.77.. Although the pair caught a fresh bid at Tokyo open Wed n easily penetrated Tue's 110.42 high to a fresh 1-year peak of 110.92, broad- based profit taking in usd in Europe knocked price to 110.42 in NY morning.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar due to risk-off trades on COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's brief but strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is in place. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to 105.76 (Feb), then 110.96 Wed suggests gain to proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside due to 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators n yield correction in Apr. Below 108.35/40 signals temporary top in place n risks 107.15, 106.37/40.
Today, despite resumption of recent upmove to 110.96, subsequent pull- back suggests temp. top is made n range trading is seen b4 heading to 111.15, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price at 111.40/50. Only a daily close below 110.19 risks stronger retracement twd 109.84 b4 recovery.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
