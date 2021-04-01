Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 01 Apr 2021 00:02GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Bearish divergences

21 HR EMA

110.65

55 HR EMA

110.39

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Turning down

13 HR RSI

60

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise.

Resistance

111.71 - 2020 Mar high.

111.15 - 61.8% proj. of 104.93-109.36 fm 108.41.

110.96 - Wed's fresh 1-year high.

Support

110.42 - Wed's NY low.

110.19 - Tue's NY reaction low.

109.84 - Last Fri's high (now sup).

USD/JPY - 110.77.. Although the pair caught a fresh bid at Tokyo open Wed n easily penetrated Tue's 110.42 high to a fresh 1-year peak of 110.92, broad- based profit taking in usd in Europe knocked price to 110.42 in NY morning.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar due to risk-off trades on COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's brief but strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is in place. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to 105.76 (Feb), then 110.96 Wed suggests gain to proj. target at 111.15 would be seen but res at 111.71 should cap upside due to 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators n yield correction in Apr. Below 108.35/40 signals temporary top in place n risks 107.15, 106.37/40.

Today, despite resumption of recent upmove to 110.96, subsequent pull- back suggests temp. top is made n range trading is seen b4 heading to 111.15, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price at 111.40/50. Only a daily close below 110.19 risks stronger retracement twd 109.84 b4 recovery.