Daily USD/JPY Technical Outlook

Last Update At 26 Mar 2021 00:19GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Turning down

21 HR EMA

109.08

55 HR EMA

108.94

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

69

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise

Resistance

110.00 - Psychological handle.

109.84 - 2020 Jun's high (05).

109.36 - Last Mon's fresh 9-month high.

Support

108.95 - Wed's high (now sup).

108.67 - Hourly chart.

108.41 - This week's low (Tue).

USD/JPY - 109.22.. Dlr maintained a firm undertone in Asia y'day after pullback fm 108.95 to 108.67 in NY Wed, price penetrated 108.95 to 109.16 in Europe due to cross-selling yen n later climbed to 109.23 in NY session.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar due to risk-off trades on COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's brief but strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is in place. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to 105.76 (Feb), then 109.36 last Mon suggests gain to 109.84 would be seen, a daily close abv there would encourage for further headway to 'psychological' 110.00 in late Mar but res 111.71 should cap upside. Only below 108.00 signals temp. top made n risks 107.15, 106.37/40.

Today, Thur's gain to 109.23 suggests re-test of Mar's 9-month high at 109.36 would be forthcoming soon, abv would extend MT rise fm Jan's 9-1/2 month trough at 102.60 to 109.55/60, bearish divergences on hourly oscillators should cap price below 109.84 res. Only below 108.67 signals top n risks 108.35/40.