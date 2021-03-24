Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 24 Mar 2021 00:06GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Turning down

21 HR EMA

108.64

55 HR EMA

108.72

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

42

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue

Resistance

109.84 - 2020 Jun's high (05)

109.36 - Last Mon's fresh 9-month high

108.95 - Mon's high

Support

108.35 - Mar 10 low

108.10 - Mar 05 NY low

107.83 - Mar 05 low

USD/JPY - 108.55.. Although dlr met renewed selling after Tokyo open at 108.87 on Tue n fell steadily in Europe to an 11-day trough of 108.41 on cross buying in yen b4 rebounding in tandem with U.S. yields to 108.75 in NY session.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar due to risk-off trades on COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's brief but strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is in place. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to 105.76 (Feb), then 109.36 last Mon suggests gain to 109.84 would be seen, a daily close abv there would encourage for further headway to 'psychological' 110.00 in late Mar but res 111.71 should cap upside. Only below 108.00 signals temp. top made n risks 107.15, 106.37/40.

Today, despite Tue's resumption of erratic fall fm Mar's 109.36 peak to 108.41, subsequent bounce signals correction has possibly ended n consolidation with upside bias is seen, abv 109.12 would bring re-test of 109.36, 'bearish divergences' should cap price below 109.84. Only below 108.35 risks 108.00/10.