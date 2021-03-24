Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 24 Mar 2021 00:06GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
108.64
55 HR EMA
108.72
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
42
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue
Resistance
109.84 - 2020 Jun's high (05)
109.36 - Last Mon's fresh 9-month high
108.95 - Mon's high
Support
108.35 - Mar 10 low
108.10 - Mar 05 NY low
107.83 - Mar 05 low
USD/JPY - 108.55.. Although dlr met renewed selling after Tokyo open at 108.87 on Tue n fell steadily in Europe to an 11-day trough of 108.41 on cross buying in yen b4 rebounding in tandem with U.S. yields to 108.75 in NY session.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar due to risk-off trades on COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's brief but strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is in place. Having said that, although price ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to 105.76 (Feb), then 109.36 last Mon suggests gain to 109.84 would be seen, a daily close abv there would encourage for further headway to 'psychological' 110.00 in late Mar but res 111.71 should cap upside. Only below 108.00 signals temp. top made n risks 107.15, 106.37/40.
Today, despite Tue's resumption of erratic fall fm Mar's 109.36 peak to 108.41, subsequent bounce signals correction has possibly ended n consolidation with upside bias is seen, abv 109.12 would bring re-test of 109.36, 'bearish divergences' should cap price below 109.84. Only below 108.35 risks 108.00/10.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
