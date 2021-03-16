Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 15 Mar 2021 23:27GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

109.13

55 HR EMA

109.00

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences

13 HR RSI

53

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise

Resistance

109.84 - 2020 Jun's high (05)

109.62 - 50% proj. of 106.68-109.23 fm 108.35

109.36 - Mon's fresh 9-month high

Support

108.83 - Last Fri's NY low (AUD)

108.50 - Last Fri's low

108.35 - Last week's low (Wed)

USD/JPY - 109.15.. Despite Mon's initial dip to 108.92 in Asian morning, renewed cross-selling in yen quickly lifted price n dlr climbed abv last week's 109.23 high to a 9-month peak of 109.36 b4 retreating to 109.01 in Europe.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar due to risk-off trades on COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's brief but strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is in place. Having said that, although the pair ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to 105.76 in mid-Feb, then 109.36 Mon suggests gain to 109.84 would be seen, a daily close abv there would encourage for further headway to 'psychological' 110.00 in late Mar but res at 111.71 should cap upside. Only below 107.15 signals temp. top made n risks 106.37/40.

Today, although y'day's 109.36 high was also accompanied by 'bearish div ergences' on hourly indicators, as long as 108.81/83 sup holds, MT rise fm 102. 60 would head to 109.60/65, reckon daily res at 109.84 should cap upside. A firm break of 108.83 sup would risk stronger retracement to 108.50, then 108.35/37.