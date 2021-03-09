Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 09 Mar 2021 00:23GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Overbought

21 HR EMA

108.74

55 HR EMA

108.37

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences

13 HR RSI

75

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove

Resistance

109.84 - Jun 2020 high (05)

109.37 - 2020 Apr's high (06)

109.04 - 70.7% r of 111.71-102.60

Support

108.64 - Last Fri's high (now sup)

108.10 - Last Fri's NY low

107.83 - Last Fri's low

USD/JPY - 108.96.. Dlr traded with a firm bias y'day after Fri's rally to 108.64 in post-NFP. Price found renewed buying at 108.31 in NZ n then climbed steadily higher to a fresh 8-1/2 mth peak at 108.94 in NY on usd's strength.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar due to risk-off trades on COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's brief but strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is in place. Having said that, although the pair ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to 105.76 in mid-Feb, then 108.94 y'day suggests gain to 109.04 would be seen, a daily close abv there would en courage for further headway to 'psychological' 110.00 in late Mar but 111.71 res should cap upside. Only daily close below 107.15 signals temp. top, 106.37/40.

Today, y'day's break abv Fri's 108.64 high (now sup) signals upmove fm Jan's 102.60 bottom remains in progress n gain twd 109.37 is seen, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would prevent strong gain n reckon 109.84 should hold. Only below 108.10 indicates temp. top made n risks 107.83 later.