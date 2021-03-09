Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 09 Mar 2021 00:23GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Overbought
21 HR EMA
108.74
55 HR EMA
108.37
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
75
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove
Resistance
109.84 - Jun 2020 high (05)
109.37 - 2020 Apr's high (06)
109.04 - 70.7% r of 111.71-102.60
Support
108.64 - Last Fri's high (now sup)
108.10 - Last Fri's NY low
107.83 - Last Fri's low
USD/JPY - 108.96.. Dlr traded with a firm bias y'day after Fri's rally to 108.64 in post-NFP. Price found renewed buying at 108.31 in NZ n then climbed steadily higher to a fresh 8-1/2 mth peak at 108.94 in NY on usd's strength.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar due to risk-off trades on COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's brief but strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is in place. Having said that, although the pair ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to 105.76 in mid-Feb, then 108.94 y'day suggests gain to 109.04 would be seen, a daily close abv there would en courage for further headway to 'psychological' 110.00 in late Mar but 111.71 res should cap upside. Only daily close below 107.15 signals temp. top, 106.37/40.
Today, y'day's break abv Fri's 108.64 high (now sup) signals upmove fm Jan's 102.60 bottom remains in progress n gain twd 109.37 is seen, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would prevent strong gain n reckon 109.84 should hold. Only below 108.10 indicates temp. top made n risks 107.83 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
