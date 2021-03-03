Daily USD/JPY Technial Outlook

Last Update At 03 Mar 2021 00:41GMT

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

106.76

55 HR EMA

106.67

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences

13 HR RSI

46

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise

Resistance

107.53 - 2020 Jul 20 high.

107.04 - 2020 Aug's high (13).

106.95 - Tue's fresh 6-month high.

Support

106.68 - Tue's low (NY).

106.37 - Mon's low.

105.86 - Last Fri's low.

USD/JPY - 106.74.. Despite dlr's brief break abv Mon's 106.88 top to 106. 92 in Asia y'day, price retreated to 106.73 on profit-taking, renewed buying there pushed dlr to a fresh 6-month peak at 106.95 (Europe) b4 retreating in NY.

On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar due to risk-off trades on COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's brief but strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is in place. Having said that, although the pair ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to 105.76 in mid-Feb, then 106.95 Tue suggests gain twd 107.16 (50% r of 111.71-102.60) would be seen, a daily close abv there needed to extend twd 108.16 but reckon 109.84 should cap upside. On the downside, only below 104.93 signals top is made, risks 104.39/42, 103.33.

Today, although y'day's break of Mon's 6-month peak at 106.69 to 106.95 signals upmove fm 102.60 (Jan) remains in progress, as this lvl was accompanied with 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, reckon 107.25/35 would hold. Below 106.37 signals temp. top is made n risks retracement to 106.22, 105.83/86.