Daily USD/JPY Technial Outlook
Last Update At 03 Mar 2021 00:41GMT
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
106.76
55 HR EMA
106.67
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
46
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise
Resistance
107.53 - 2020 Jul 20 high.
107.04 - 2020 Aug's high (13).
106.95 - Tue's fresh 6-month high.
Support
106.68 - Tue's low (NY).
106.37 - Mon's low.
105.86 - Last Fri's low.
USD/JPY - 106.74.. Despite dlr's brief break abv Mon's 106.88 top to 106. 92 in Asia y'day, price retreated to 106.73 on profit-taking, renewed buying there pushed dlr to a fresh 6-month peak at 106.95 (Europe) b4 retreating in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's fall fm 118.66 (Dec 2016) to 2019 low at 104.46 (Sep) confirms early uptrend fm 2016 29-month bottom at 99.00 has hit a top there. Despite hitting a 3-1/2 year bottom of 101.19 in Mar due to risk-off trades on COVID-19 pandemic, dlr's brief but strg rise to 111.71 signals temp. low is in place. Having said that, although the pair ratcheted lower to 102.60 at the start of Jan 2021, subsequent rise to 105.76 in mid-Feb, then 106.95 Tue suggests gain twd 107.16 (50% r of 111.71-102.60) would be seen, a daily close abv there needed to extend twd 108.16 but reckon 109.84 should cap upside. On the downside, only below 104.93 signals top is made, risks 104.39/42, 103.33.
Today, although y'day's break of Mon's 6-month peak at 106.69 to 106.95 signals upmove fm 102.60 (Jan) remains in progress, as this lvl was accompanied with 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, reckon 107.25/35 would hold. Below 106.37 signals temp. top is made n risks retracement to 106.22, 105.83/86.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
