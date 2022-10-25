Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 25 Oct 2022 01:07GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
1.0003
55 HR EMA
1.0011
Trend hourly chart
Near term down.
Hourly indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
41
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.0148 - Last Fri's high.
1.0074 - Last Thur's fresh near 3-year high.
1.0037 - Last Fri's European low.
Support
0.9945 - Intra-day low (AUS).
0.9920 - Last Tue's low.
0.9879 - Oct 07 low.
USD/CHF - 0.9986.. Despite edging down to 0.9945 in Aust., price swiftly rebounded to 1.0016 n then ratcheted higher to session highs of 1.0031. Dlr later retreated again to 0.9971 in NY but only to bounce back to 1.0023 in NY midday.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9372 in early Aug, dlr's rally back to 0.9869 in early Sep, then last week's break of 1.0064 to 1.0074 would yield gain to 1.0170/80, reckon 1.0220/30 may hold this week. On the downside, only below 0.9740 confirms top is in place n risks weakness twd 0.9579.
Today, despite Fri's resumption of LT uptrend to a 3-year peak of 1.0148 (NY), subsequent selloff on usd weakness due to BoJ's intervention to 0.9963, then 0.9945 (AUS) y'day signals temp. top is made n wud head twd 0.9920 but reckon 0.9888/93 shud hold. Only daily close abv 1.0031/37 risks 1.0069/74.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
