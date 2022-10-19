Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 19 Oct 2022 00:55GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
0.9979
55 HR EMA
0.9995
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences
13 HR RSI
29
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise
Resistance
1.0028 - Mon's European high
0.9993 - Mon's European morning low (now res)
0.9979 - Tue's high
Support
0.9920 - Tue's low
0.9879 - Oct 7th low
0.9848 - Hourly chart
USD/CHF - 0.9944.. Despite tumbling to session lows of 0.9920 in early European morning, the greenback later pared its losses n rebounded to 0.9974 b4 ratcheting higher to 0.9979 but only to retreat again on usd's weakness.
On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, DLR's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9372 in early Aug, dlr's rally back to 0.9869 in early Sep, then last week's break of 1.0064 to 1.0074 would yield gain to 1.0170/80, reckon 1.0220/30 may hold this week. On the downside, only below 0.9740 confirms top is in place n risks weakness twd 0.9579.
Today, although DSLR's break of prev. 0.9961/65 sup to 0.9920 y'day suggests LT uptrend has made a temp. top at Thur's near 3-yr peak at 1.0074, 'bullishness convergences' on hourly indicators wud prevent sharp fall n reckon 0.9879 wud hold n yield rebound. Abv 0.9975/79 wud yield gain to 0.9993/98.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
