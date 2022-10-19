Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 19 Oct 2022 00:55GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

0.9979

55 HR EMA

0.9995

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences

13 HR RSI

29

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise

Resistance

1.0028 - Mon's European high

0.9993 - Mon's European morning low (now res)

0.9979 - Tue's high

Support

0.9920 - Tue's low

0.9879 - Oct 7th low

0.9848 - Hourly chart



USD/CHF - 0.9944.. Despite tumbling to session lows of 0.9920 in early European morning, the greenback later pared its losses n rebounded to 0.9974 b4 ratcheting higher to 0.9979 but only to retreat again on usd's weakness.



On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, DLR's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9372 in early Aug, dlr's rally back to 0.9869 in early Sep, then last week's break of 1.0064 to 1.0074 would yield gain to 1.0170/80, reckon 1.0220/30 may hold this week. On the downside, only below 0.9740 confirms top is in place n risks weakness twd 0.9579.



Today, although DSLR's break of prev. 0.9961/65 sup to 0.9920 y'day suggests LT uptrend has made a temp. top at Thur's near 3-yr peak at 1.0074, 'bullishness convergences' on hourly indicators wud prevent sharp fall n reckon 0.9879 wud hold n yield rebound. Abv 0.9975/79 wud yield gain to 0.9993/98.