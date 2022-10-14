Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 14 Oct 2022 02:05GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
0.9997
55 HR EMA
0.9986
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
47
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias
Resistance
1.0107 - 61.8% proj. of 0.9372-0.9966 fm 0.9740
1.0074 - Thur's fresh near 3-year high
1.0021 - Tue's high
Support
0.9961- Thur's low
0.9917 - Tue's low
0.9879 - Last Fri's low
USD/CHF - 0.9986.. Although dlr swungs sideways in Asia n European morning on Thur, price briefly jumped abv May's 1.0064 high to a fresh near 3-year peak of 1.0074 after hot U.S. CPI but only tumbled to 0.9971 on profit taking.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9372 in early Aug, dlr's rally back to 0.9869 in early Sep, then to a near 4-mth 1.0021 high Tue suggests cor- rection over n as 0.9740 had contained retreat, upside bias remains. Abv 0.9966 would re-test 1.0064, break, 1.0100/10. Only below 0.9740 may risk 0.9579.
Today, despite y'day's brief break of prev. 2022 high at 1.0064 to 1.00 74, as this lvl was also accompanied with bearish divergences on hourly indicators, subsequent retreat to 0.9971 would bringr ange trading with downside bias, below 0.9961 would head back to 0.9917. Only abv 1.0074 yields 1.0107.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
