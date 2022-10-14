Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 14 Oct 2022 02:05GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

0.9997

55 HR EMA

0.9986

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

47

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias

Resistance

1.0107 - 61.8% proj. of 0.9372-0.9966 fm 0.9740

1.0074 - Thur's fresh near 3-year high

1.0021 - Tue's high

Support

0.9961- Thur's low

0.9917 - Tue's low

0.9879 - Last Fri's low

USD/CHF - 0.9986.. Although dlr swungs sideways in Asia n European morning on Thur, price briefly jumped abv May's 1.0064 high to a fresh near 3-year peak of 1.0074 after hot U.S. CPI but only tumbled to 0.9971 on profit taking.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9372 in early Aug, dlr's rally back to 0.9869 in early Sep, then to a near 4-mth 1.0021 high Tue suggests cor- rection over n as 0.9740 had contained retreat, upside bias remains. Abv 0.9966 would re-test 1.0064, break, 1.0100/10. Only below 0.9740 may risk 0.9579.

Today, despite y'day's brief break of prev. 2022 high at 1.0064 to 1.00 74, as this lvl was also accompanied with bearish divergences on hourly indicators, subsequent retreat to 0.9971 would bringr ange trading with downside bias, below 0.9961 would head back to 0.9917. Only abv 1.0074 yields 1.0107.