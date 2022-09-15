Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 15 Sep 2022 01:19GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9616
55 HR EMA
0.9603
Trend hourly chart
Near term up.
Hourly indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
58
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9709 - Houtly chart.
0.9660 - Aug 29 low (now res).
0.9636 - Wed's high.
Support
0.9582 - Tue's NY low.
0.9548 - Last Fri's low.
0.9510 - Mon's low.
USD/CHF - 0.9625.. Dlr moved narrowly in Asia. Despite retreating to 0.9590 in European morning, price found renewed buying there n edged higher to session highs of 0.9636 in near NY close on broad-based rebound in usd.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9372 in early Aug, dlr's rally back to 0.9869 last week suggests correction over n would yield further gain twd 1.0064. Having said that, usd's weakness to 0.9548 last week suggests caution n would yield consolidation. Only a daily close below 0.9472 aborts n risks 0.9372.
Despite dlr's resumption of fall fm Sep's 6-week peak of 0.9869 to a 4-week trough of 0.9480 on Tue, subsequent jump to 0.9633 the same day on hot U.S. core CPI suggests said decline has possibly ended n abv 0.9675 (50% r) wud head back twd 0.9709. Only below 0.9582 may risk weakness to 0.9548/58.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
