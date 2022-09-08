Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 08 Sep 2022 01:08GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9800
55 HR EMA
0.9812
Trend hourly chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/sold
13 HR RSI
39
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias
Resistance
0.9899 - 100 % proj. of 0.9372-0.9692 fm 0.9579
0.9869 - Wed's high
0.9818 - Wed's European low
Support
0.9745 - Last Thur's low
0.9728 - Aug 31 low
0.9707 - Aug 29 high (now sup)
USD/CHF - 0.9780.. Dlr initially edged higher to a fresh 6-week peak at 0.8689 in Asia b4 retreating to 0.9818 in European morning. Despite rebounding to 0.9865, price tumbled to 0.9762 in NY on usd's weakness due to profit-taking.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9372 in early Aug, dlr's rally back to 0.9599 last week suggests low has been made n abv 0.9718 (50% r) would yield further headway twd 0.9886 in Sep. On the downside, only a daily close below 0.9450 signals recovery has ended instead n risks re-test of 0.9372.
Although dlr's resumption of upmove fm 0.9372 (Aug) to 0.9869 y'day suggests correction fm 2022 peak at 1.0064 (May) has ended, subsequent fall to 0.9762 may head back twd 0.9728 b4 prospect of rebound, abv 0.9840/50, 0.9869, 0.9886 later. Only below 0.9707 risks stronger retracement to 0.9660/67.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
