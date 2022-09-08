Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 08 Sep 2022 01:08GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9800

55 HR EMA

0.9812

Trend hourly chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/sold

13 HR RSI

39

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias

Resistance

0.9899 - 100 % proj. of 0.9372-0.9692 fm 0.9579

0.9869 - Wed's high

0.9818 - Wed's European low

Support

0.9745 - Last Thur's low

0.9728 - Aug 31 low

0.9707 - Aug 29 high (now sup)



USD/CHF - 0.9780.. Dlr initially edged higher to a fresh 6-week peak at 0.8689 in Asia b4 retreating to 0.9818 in European morning. Despite rebounding to 0.9865, price tumbled to 0.9762 in NY on usd's weakness due to profit-taking.



On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9372 in early Aug, dlr's rally back to 0.9599 last week suggests low has been made n abv 0.9718 (50% r) would yield further headway twd 0.9886 in Sep. On the downside, only a daily close below 0.9450 signals recovery has ended instead n risks re-test of 0.9372.



Although dlr's resumption of upmove fm 0.9372 (Aug) to 0.9869 y'day suggests correction fm 2022 peak at 1.0064 (May) has ended, subsequent fall to 0.9762 may head back twd 0.9728 b4 prospect of rebound, abv 0.9840/50, 0.9869, 0.9886 later. Only below 0.9707 risks stronger retracement to 0.9660/67.