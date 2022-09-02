Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 02 Sep 2022 01:28GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
0.9806
55 HR EMA
0.9779
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Bearing divergences
13 HR RSI
52
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove
Resistance
0.9899 - 100 % proj. of 0.9372-0.9692 fm 0.9579
0.9861 - Thur's high
0.9824 - Thur's NY open high
Support
0.9727 - Wed's low
0.9707 - Mon's high
0.9660 - Mon's NY low
USD/CHF - 0.9809.. Despite retreating to session lows of 0.9745 in European morning, dlr then found renewed buying n rallied to a 6-week high at 0.9861 on broad-based usd's strength following upbeat US data b4 retreating.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9372 in early Aug, dlr's rally back to 0.9599 last week suggests low has been made n abv 0.9718 (50% r) would yield further headway twd 0.9886 in Sep. On the downside, only a daily close below 0.9450 signals recovery has ended instead n risks re-test of 0.9372.
Today, dlr's break of Tue's 0.9763 top to 0.9861 in NY suggests MT fall fm 2022 peak at 1.0064 (May) has ended earlier at 0.9372 in Aug n gain twd 0.9886 (Jul high) is envisaged, however, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price at 0.9915/20 n yield correction Mon. Below 0.9785/90, 0.9735/45.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
