Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 02 Sep 2022 01:28GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

0.9806

55 HR EMA

0.9779

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Bearing divergences

13 HR RSI

52

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove

Resistance

0.9899 - 100 % proj. of 0.9372-0.9692 fm 0.9579

0.9861 - Thur's high

0.9824 - Thur's NY open high

Support

0.9727 - Wed's low

0.9707 - Mon's high

0.9660 - Mon's NY low

USD/CHF - 0.9809.. Despite retreating to session lows of 0.9745 in European morning, dlr then found renewed buying n rallied to a 6-week high at 0.9861 on broad-based usd's strength following upbeat US data b4 retreating.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9372 in early Aug, dlr's rally back to 0.9599 last week suggests low has been made n abv 0.9718 (50% r) would yield further headway twd 0.9886 in Sep. On the downside, only a daily close below 0.9450 signals recovery has ended instead n risks re-test of 0.9372.

Today, dlr's break of Tue's 0.9763 top to 0.9861 in NY suggests MT fall fm 2022 peak at 1.0064 (May) has ended earlier at 0.9372 in Aug n gain twd 0.9886 (Jul high) is envisaged, however, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price at 0.9915/20 n yield correction Mon. Below 0.9785/90, 0.9735/45.