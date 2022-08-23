Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 23 Aug 2022 01:08GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

0.9623

55 HR EMA

0.9595

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Easing from o/bot.

13 HR RSI

62

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

0.9800 - 61.8% retrace. fm 1.0064-0.9372.

0.9718 - 50% retrace. fm 1.0064-0.9372.

0.9658 - Mon's 3-week high.

Support

0.9605 - Mon's European high (now sup).

0.9575 - Mon's low.

0.9544 - Last Wed's high (now sup).



USD/CHF - 0.9641.. The greenback continued its recent winning streak. Dlr found renewed buying at 0.9575 in Europe n rallied to a 3-week high at 0.9658 in NY on broad-based usd's strength together with cross-selling in chf b4 retreat.



On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9372 in early Aug, dlr's rally back to 0.9599 last week suggests low has been made n abv 0.9718 (50% r) would yield further headway twd 0.9886 in Sep. On the downside, only a daily close below 0.9450 signals recovery has ended instead n risks re-test of 0.9372.



Today, dlr's rally fm Aug's near 4-month trough at 0.9372 to 0.9658 signals MT downtrend fm 2022 peak at 1.0064 (May) has ended at 0.9372 n wud head twd 0.9718, however, o/bot condition on hourly indicators shud cap dlr below 0.9800 today n yield retreat later. A daily close below 0.9599 risks 0.9565/75.