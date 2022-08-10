Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 10 Aug 2022 01:04GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9540

55 HR EMA

0.9553

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences.

13 HR RSI

51

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

0.9652 - Fri's high.

0.9612 - Aug 4 European high.

0.9564 - Hourly chart.

Support

0.9512 - Tue's low.

0.9472 - Aug's 3-month low.

0.9445 - 50% proj. of 0.9886-0.9472 fm 0.9652.

USD/CHF - 0.9544.. Dlr moved narrowly in Asian session n retreated to 0.9517 in European morning. Despite a rebound to 0.9549 at NY open, price tumbled to session lows of 0.9512 b4 staging a recovery to 0.9546 on usd's rebound.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9546 in May n then rally back to 1.0052 in mid-Jun, dlr's selloff after SNB's hawkish rate hike n weakness to Jun's 0.9496 bottom suggests further choppy swings below 1.0064 would continue. Thur's rally to 0.9886 may head to 0.9930/35, break, 0.9989 later this month.

Today, despite dlr's selloff below 0.9523 (Mon) to 0.9512, as 0.9512 was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent rebound suggests consolidation with mild upside bias remains n abv 0.9568 wud yield stronger gain twd 0.9582, then 0.9612. Only below 0.9500/03 may re-test 0.9472.