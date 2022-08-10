Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 10 Aug 2022 01:04GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9540
55 HR EMA
0.9553
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences.
13 HR RSI
51
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
0.9652 - Fri's high.
0.9612 - Aug 4 European high.
0.9564 - Hourly chart.
Support
0.9512 - Tue's low.
0.9472 - Aug's 3-month low.
0.9445 - 50% proj. of 0.9886-0.9472 fm 0.9652.
USD/CHF - 0.9544.. Dlr moved narrowly in Asian session n retreated to 0.9517 in European morning. Despite a rebound to 0.9549 at NY open, price tumbled to session lows of 0.9512 b4 staging a recovery to 0.9546 on usd's rebound.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9546 in May n then rally back to 1.0052 in mid-Jun, dlr's selloff after SNB's hawkish rate hike n weakness to Jun's 0.9496 bottom suggests further choppy swings below 1.0064 would continue. Thur's rally to 0.9886 may head to 0.9930/35, break, 0.9989 later this month.
Today, despite dlr's selloff below 0.9523 (Mon) to 0.9512, as 0.9512 was accompanied by 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent rebound suggests consolidation with mild upside bias remains n abv 0.9568 wud yield stronger gain twd 0.9582, then 0.9612. Only below 0.9500/03 may re-test 0.9472.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7080 with room to keep advancing
The AUD/USD pair retreats from a 2-month high of 0.7108, but holds on to substantial gains. Softer than anticipated US inflation brought relief to financial markets, boosting high-yielding assets.
EURUSD retreats below 1.0300 amid profit taking
The EUR/USD pair losses steam as market players book profits, and trades in the 1.0290 price zone. Optimism about receding US inflation temporarily overshadowed the European energy crisis.
Gold bulls hesitate in a risk-on environment
Gold peaked on Wednesday at $1,807.86 but was unable to retain gains. It's currently battling to overcome the $1,800 level amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The dollar collapsed after the release of the July CPI, as the inflation rate contracted more than anticipated.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How to trap a hungry bear
Crypto markets moves higher. Placing a countertrend short is still ill-advised. Higher targets remain possible for all assets. BTC tests the lower half of an ascending channel for the third time. ETH continues displaying bearish divergence but underline market strength remains. XRP in a make-or-break situation.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!