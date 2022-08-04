Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 04 Aug 2022 01:21GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9601
55 HR EMA
0.9574
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly indicators
Easing from o/bot.
13 HR RSI
54
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9706 - Jul 22 high.
0.9668 - Last Tue's high.
0.9652 - Wed's high.
Support
0.9594 - Last Fri's high (now sup).
0.9560 - Last Fri's Australian high.
0.9543 - Wed's low.
USD/CHF - 0.9612.. Dlr continued its recent winning streak. Despite retreating to 0.9543 in Asia, price found buying n rallied to 0.9602 in European morning n then ratcheting higher to 0.9652 in NY on usd's rebound b4 retreating.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9546 in May n then rally back to 1.0052 in mid-Jun, dlr's selloff after SNB's hawkish rate hike n weakness to Jun's 0.9496 bottom suggests further choppy swings below 1.0064 would continue. Thur's rally to 0.9886 may head to 0.9930/35, break, 0.9989 later this month.
Today, dlr's rally fm Tue's 3-month trough of 0.9472 on safe-haven usd's bid n then break of 0.9576 (Tue) to 0.9652 signals MT fall fm May's nr 3-year peak at 1.0064 has made a low, subsequent retreat on profit taking wud bring sideways swings b4 further gain. Only below 0.9543 would risk 0.9506/10.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
