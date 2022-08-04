Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 04 Aug 2022 01:21GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9601

55 HR EMA

0.9574

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly indicators

Easing from o/bot.

13 HR RSI

54

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

0.9706 - Jul 22 high.

0.9668 - Last Tue's high.

0.9652 - Wed's high.

Support

0.9594 - Last Fri's high (now sup).

0.9560 - Last Fri's Australian high.

0.9543 - Wed's low.

USD/CHF - 0.9612.. Dlr continued its recent winning streak. Despite retreating to 0.9543 in Asia, price found buying n rallied to 0.9602 in European morning n then ratcheting higher to 0.9652 in NY on usd's rebound b4 retreating.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9546 in May n then rally back to 1.0052 in mid-Jun, dlr's selloff after SNB's hawkish rate hike n weakness to Jun's 0.9496 bottom suggests further choppy swings below 1.0064 would continue. Thur's rally to 0.9886 may head to 0.9930/35, break, 0.9989 later this month.

Today, dlr's rally fm Tue's 3-month trough of 0.9472 on safe-haven usd's bid n then break of 0.9576 (Tue) to 0.9652 signals MT fall fm May's nr 3-year peak at 1.0064 has made a low, subsequent retreat on profit taking wud bring sideways swings b4 further gain. Only below 0.9543 would risk 0.9506/10.