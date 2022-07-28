Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 28 Jul 2022 01:11GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
0.9612
55 HR EMA
0.9625
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
38
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias
Resistance
0.9706 - Last Fri's high
0.9668 - Tue's high
0.9637 - Wed's European morning high
Support
0.9585 - Wed's low
0.9540 - 150% ext. of 0.9788-0.9655 fm 0.9739
0.9530 - Jun 30 low
USD/CHF - 0.9591.. Dlr traded sideways initially. Despite a strg rebound to session highs of 0.9659 in NY morning, price then erased its gain n tumbled to an intra-day low at 0.9585 due to less hawkish comments by Fed's Powell.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9546 in May n then rally back to 1.0052 in mid-Jun, dlr's selloff after SNB's hawkish rate hike n weakness to Jun's 0.9496 bottom suggests further choppy swings below 1.0064 would continue. Thur's rally to 0.9886 may head to 0.9930/35, break, 0.9989 later this month.
Today, although dlr's erratic fall fm last Thur's near 1-month peak at 0.9886 to 0.9601 Fri suggests upmove fm Jun's 2-month trough at 0.9496 has made a top there n y'day's selloff below 0.9601 (Fri) to 0.9585 suggests weakness to 0.9530/40 is seen after consolidation. Abv 0.9637 signals temp. low, 0.9563/68.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
