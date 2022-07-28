Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 28 Jul 2022 01:11GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning down

21 HR EMA

0.9612

55 HR EMA

0.9625

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

38

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias

Resistance

0.9706 - Last Fri's high

0.9668 - Tue's high

0.9637 - Wed's European morning high

Support

0.9585 - Wed's low

0.9540 - 150% ext. of 0.9788-0.9655 fm 0.9739

0.9530 - Jun 30 low



USD/CHF - 0.9591.. Dlr traded sideways initially. Despite a strg rebound to session highs of 0.9659 in NY morning, price then erased its gain n tumbled to an intra-day low at 0.9585 due to less hawkish comments by Fed's Powell.



On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9546 in May n then rally back to 1.0052 in mid-Jun, dlr's selloff after SNB's hawkish rate hike n weakness to Jun's 0.9496 bottom suggests further choppy swings below 1.0064 would continue. Thur's rally to 0.9886 may head to 0.9930/35, break, 0.9989 later this month.



Today, although dlr's erratic fall fm last Thur's near 1-month peak at 0.9886 to 0.9601 Fri suggests upmove fm Jun's 2-month trough at 0.9496 has made a top there n y'day's selloff below 0.9601 (Fri) to 0.9585 suggests weakness to 0.9530/40 is seen after consolidation. Abv 0.9637 signals temp. low, 0.9563/68.