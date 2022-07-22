Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 22 Jul 2022 01:29GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways.

Daily indicators

Neutral.

21 HR EMA

0.9687

55 HR EMA

0.9702

Trend hourly chart

Near term down.

Hourly indicators

Turning down.

13 HR RSI

43

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

0.9791 - Mon's high.

0.9739 - Thur's high.

0.9696 - Tue's NY high.

Support

0.9655 - Tue's low.

0.9619 - Jul 04 high (now sup).

0.9594 - Jul 05 low.

USD/CHF - 0.9678.. Despite rebounding fm 0.9696 to 0.9739 in European morning, dlr then met selling n tumbled to 0.9669 in post-ECB trading. The pair then staged a bounce to 0.9725 but only to fall to 0.9665 on usd's weakness.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9546 in May n then rally back to 1.0052 in mid-Jun, dlr's selloff after SNB's hawkish rate hike n weakness to Jun's 0.9496 bottom suggests further choppy swings below 1.0064 would continue. Thur's rally to 0.9886 may head to 0.9930/35, break, 0.9989 later this month.

Today, dlr's erratic fall fm last Thur's near 1-month peak at 0.9886 to 0.9655 (Tue) suggests upmove fm Jun's 2-month trough at 0.9496 has made a top n as price has dropped in post-ECB NY Thur, weakness to 0.9610/15 is envisaged, reckon 0.9594 may hold. Only abv 0.9739 (Thur top) yields 0.9788/91 Mon.