Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 06 Jul 2022 00:44GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9666

55 HR EMA

0.9634

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Easing from o/bot

13 HR RSI

70

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

0.9781 - 150% ext. of 0.9496-0.9641 fm 0.9563.

0.9732 - Jun 17 high.

0.9705 - Tue's high.

Support

0.9661 - Tue's European morning high.

0.9641 - Last Fri's 1-week high.

0.9619 - Mon's high.



USD/CHF - 0.9688.. Dlr moved narrowly in Asia initially. Price then found buying at 0.9594 in European morning n rallied to a 2-week high of 0.9705 in NY morning due to broad-based safe-haven buying in usd before trading sideways.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9546 in May n then rally back to 1.0052 in mid-Jun, dlr's selloff after SNB's hawkish rate hike n weakness to 0.9496 last week suggests choppy swings below 1.0064 would continue. Abv 0.9732 would head back twd 0.9847 while below 0.9496 risks 0.9400/05 b4 rebound.

Today, dlr's rally abv 0.8641 (Fri) to 0.9705 in NY suggests MT decline fm May's near 3-year 1.0064 peak has made a temp. low at last Wed's 2-month 0.9496 trough n further gain twd 0.9732 is likely but 'overbought' condition on hourly indicators should cap price at 0.9780. Only below 0.9641 risks 0.9600/05.