Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 06 Jul 2022 00:44GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9666
55 HR EMA
0.9634
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Easing from o/bot
13 HR RSI
70
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9781 - 150% ext. of 0.9496-0.9641 fm 0.9563.
0.9732 - Jun 17 high.
0.9705 - Tue's high.
Support
0.9661 - Tue's European morning high.
0.9641 - Last Fri's 1-week high.
0.9619 - Mon's high.
USD/CHF - 0.9688.. Dlr moved narrowly in Asia initially. Price then found buying at 0.9594 in European morning n rallied to a 2-week high of 0.9705 in NY morning due to broad-based safe-haven buying in usd before trading sideways.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record 0.7360 low has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) indicates price would head twd 1.0128. Despite subsequent fall to 0.9546 in May n then rally back to 1.0052 in mid-Jun, dlr's selloff after SNB's hawkish rate hike n weakness to 0.9496 last week suggests choppy swings below 1.0064 would continue. Abv 0.9732 would head back twd 0.9847 while below 0.9496 risks 0.9400/05 b4 rebound.
Today, dlr's rally abv 0.8641 (Fri) to 0.9705 in NY suggests MT decline fm May's near 3-year 1.0064 peak has made a temp. low at last Wed's 2-month 0.9496 trough n further gain twd 0.9732 is likely but 'overbought' condition on hourly indicators should cap price at 0.9780. Only below 0.9641 risks 0.9600/05.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
