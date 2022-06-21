Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 21 Jun 2022 00:07GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9672
55 HR EMA
0.9701
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
48
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
0.9818 - Reaction high fm 0.9772.
0.9772 - Thur's European morning low (now res).
0.9732 - Last Fri's high.
Support
0.9621 - Last Fri's low.
0.9606 - Jun 06 low.
0.9558 - Jun 03 low.
USD/CHF - 0.9671.. Dlr initially met renewed selling at 0.9716 in NZ n retreated to session lows of 0.9623 in European morning. However, price later pared its losses n rebounded to 0.9691 in holiday-thinned N. American trading.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) suggests price would head twd 1.0128 but 2019 peak at 1.0238 (Apr) should hold. Despite staging a strong rally from 0.9516 (May) to 1.0052 in post-FOMC last Wed, sub- sequent sharp fall to 1.0631 Thur in post-SNB trading wud prolong choppy trading below 1.0064. As long as 0.9546/58 holds, upside bias remains for 0.9732, 0.9772.
Today, despite hitting a near 1-month peak at 1.0052 last Wed, subsequent selloff to 0.9631 Thur on SNB surprised rate hike suggests choppy trading below May's 1.0064 top wud continue, however, as long as 0.9621 holds, consolidation with upside bias remains for 0.9732, 0.9767/72 b4 fall. Below 0.9621, 0.9590/00.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading with a soft tone ahead of growth-related data
The AUD/USD pair trades at around 0.6930, weakening despite the limited demand for the greenback. S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of its June PMIs for all major economies, which may bring back risk-off trading.
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains below 1.0600 post-Powell
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0605 following comments from Fed’s head, trading at around 1.0580 after the dust settled. FOMC Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the economic outlook weighed on the dollar, but not enough to put it in a bearish path.
Gold bears maintain control but remain sidelined
Gold advanced on Wednesday to reach a fresh weekly high of $1,847.85. The dollar came under selling pressure ahead of Powell’s testimony before Congress, briefly extending its slump as he started his speech. However, after the dust settled, the greenback recovered some ground, with the bright metal currently trading around $1,837.
The recovery rally for Bitcoin price finds new fuel, but will it sustain?
Bitcoin is beginning to pull market sentiment from the grave ashes. Still, investors should approach the peer-to-peer digital currency with a cautious dollar-cost averaging approach, as bearish unpredictability is still a factor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!