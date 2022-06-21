Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 21 Jun 2022 00:07GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9672

55 HR EMA

0.9701

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

48

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

0.9818 - Reaction high fm 0.9772.

0.9772 - Thur's European morning low (now res).

0.9732 - Last Fri's high.

Support

0.9621 - Last Fri's low.

0.9606 - Jun 06 low.

0.9558 - Jun 03 low.

USD/CHF - 0.9671.. Dlr initially met renewed selling at 0.9716 in NZ n retreated to session lows of 0.9623 in European morning. However, price later pared its losses n rebounded to 0.9691 in holiday-thinned N. American trading.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) suggests price would head twd 1.0128 but 2019 peak at 1.0238 (Apr) should hold. Despite staging a strong rally from 0.9516 (May) to 1.0052 in post-FOMC last Wed, sub- sequent sharp fall to 1.0631 Thur in post-SNB trading wud prolong choppy trading below 1.0064. As long as 0.9546/58 holds, upside bias remains for 0.9732, 0.9772.

Today, despite hitting a near 1-month peak at 1.0052 last Wed, subsequent selloff to 0.9631 Thur on SNB surprised rate hike suggests choppy trading below May's 1.0064 top wud continue, however, as long as 0.9621 holds, consolidation with upside bias remains for 0.9732, 0.9767/72 b4 fall. Below 0.9621, 0.9590/00.