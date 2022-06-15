Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 15 Jun 2022 01:38GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

0.9987

55 HR EMA

0.9944

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly indicators

Bearing divergences.

13 HR RSI

55

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

One more rise b4 retreat.

Resistance

1.0104 - 100% ext. of 0.9767-0.9994 fm 0.9874.

1.0064 - May's near 3-year high.

1.0029 - 123.6% ext. of 0.9606-9818 fm 0.9767.

Support

0.9994 - Mon's high.

0.9937 - 61.8% retrace. fm 0.9874-1.0038.

0.9898 - Last Fri's high (now sup).

USD/CHF - 0.9998.. Dlr initially retreated fm 0.9981 in Asia to 0.9874 on cross-buying in chf. Price then found buying n rallied to a fresh near 1-month 1.0038 high near NY close on broad-based rally in usd in tandem with U.S. yields.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) suggests price would head twd 1.0128 but 2019 peak at 1.0238 (Apr) should hold. Early selloff to a 1-month low at 0.9546 in late May confirms correction of LT rise fm 0.8758 (2021 low) has occured, as long as 0.9764 holds, weakness twd 0.9496 like- ly but 0.9411 would remain intact. Abv 0.964 would head back to 0.9873, 0.9984.

Today, dlr's rally abv 0.9994 (Mon) to 1.0038 suggests recent erratic upmove remains in force n re-test of May's near 3-year peak at 1.0064 would be seen, however, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price at 1.0110/15 n yield a much-needed correction. Below 0.9950/60 risks 0.9898/03.