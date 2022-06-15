Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 15 Jun 2022 01:38GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
0.9987
55 HR EMA
0.9944
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly indicators
Bearing divergences.
13 HR RSI
55
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
One more rise b4 retreat.
Resistance
1.0104 - 100% ext. of 0.9767-0.9994 fm 0.9874.
1.0064 - May's near 3-year high.
1.0029 - 123.6% ext. of 0.9606-9818 fm 0.9767.
Support
0.9994 - Mon's high.
0.9937 - 61.8% retrace. fm 0.9874-1.0038.
0.9898 - Last Fri's high (now sup).
USD/CHF - 0.9998.. Dlr initially retreated fm 0.9981 in Asia to 0.9874 on cross-buying in chf. Price then found buying n rallied to a fresh near 1-month 1.0038 high near NY close on broad-based rally in usd in tandem with U.S. yields.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) suggests price would head twd 1.0128 but 2019 peak at 1.0238 (Apr) should hold. Early selloff to a 1-month low at 0.9546 in late May confirms correction of LT rise fm 0.8758 (2021 low) has occured, as long as 0.9764 holds, weakness twd 0.9496 like- ly but 0.9411 would remain intact. Abv 0.964 would head back to 0.9873, 0.9984.
Today, dlr's rally abv 0.9994 (Mon) to 1.0038 suggests recent erratic upmove remains in force n re-test of May's near 3-year peak at 1.0064 would be seen, however, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price at 1.0110/15 n yield a much-needed correction. Below 0.9950/60 risks 0.9898/03.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
