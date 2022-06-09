Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 09 Jun 2022 00:57GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

0.9768

55 HR EMA

0.9738

Trend hourly chart

Near term up.

Hourly indicators

Bearing divergences.

13 HR RSI

63

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

One more rise b4 retreat.

Resistance

0.9866 - 150% ext. of 0.9606-0.9714 fm 0.9704.

0.9837 - 123.6% ext. of 0.9606-0.9714 fm 0.9704.

0.9789 - Wed's high.

Support

0.9731 - Wed's NY low.

0.9706 - Tue's low.

0.9658 - Last Wed's high (now sup).

USD/CHF - 0.9788.. Dlr moved narrowly in Asia. Price later found buying at 0.9738 in Europe n rallied to a fresh 2-week high at 0.9789 but only to tumble to 0.9731 in NY on usd's weakness n cross-buying in chf b4 staging a recovery.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) suggests price would head twd 1.0128 but 2019 peak at 1.0238 (Apr) should hold. Early selloff to a 1-month low at 0.9546 in late May confirms correction of LT rise fm 0.8758 (2021 low) has occured, as long as 0.9764 holds, weakness twd 0.9496 like- ly but 0.9411 would remain intact. Abv 0.964 would head back to 0.9873, 0.9984.

Today, despite dlr's retreat fm 0.9789 to 0.9731 (NY), subsequent rebound suggests consolidation with upside bias remains n abv wud extend rise fm May's 1- month trough at 0.9546 twds 0.9830, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators shud cap price at 0.9850/53. Only below 0.9731 would risk 0.9695/00.