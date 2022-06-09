Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 09 Jun 2022 00:57GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
0.9768
55 HR EMA
0.9738
Trend hourly chart
Near term up.
Hourly indicators
Bearing divergences.
13 HR RSI
63
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
One more rise b4 retreat.
Resistance
0.9866 - 150% ext. of 0.9606-0.9714 fm 0.9704.
0.9837 - 123.6% ext. of 0.9606-0.9714 fm 0.9704.
0.9789 - Wed's high.
Support
0.9731 - Wed's NY low.
0.9706 - Tue's low.
0.9658 - Last Wed's high (now sup).
USD/CHF - 0.9788.. Dlr moved narrowly in Asia. Price later found buying at 0.9738 in Europe n rallied to a fresh 2-week high at 0.9789 but only to tumble to 0.9731 in NY on usd's weakness n cross-buying in chf b4 staging a recovery.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) suggests price would head twd 1.0128 but 2019 peak at 1.0238 (Apr) should hold. Early selloff to a 1-month low at 0.9546 in late May confirms correction of LT rise fm 0.8758 (2021 low) has occured, as long as 0.9764 holds, weakness twd 0.9496 like- ly but 0.9411 would remain intact. Abv 0.964 would head back to 0.9873, 0.9984.
Today, despite dlr's retreat fm 0.9789 to 0.9731 (NY), subsequent rebound suggests consolidation with upside bias remains n abv wud extend rise fm May's 1- month trough at 0.9546 twds 0.9830, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators shud cap price at 0.9850/53. Only below 0.9731 would risk 0.9695/00.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from 1.0700 ahead of all-important ECB decision
EUR/USD has started to edge lower toward 1.0700 in the early European session but managed to stage a modest rebound. The ECB is widely expected to keep its rates unchanged following the June meeting but rate hike guidance could trigger a significant reaction.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2500 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.2500, trading on the back foot in early European trading. The US dollar is struggling to find demand despite firmer Treasury yields. British Chambers of Commerce warned UK economic growth will 'grind to a halt, as 10% inflation is on the way.
Gold Price teases bulls around $1,850 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold Price grinds higher during the third positive day as the softer US dollar battles the market’s cautious mood ahead of the ECB decision. XAUUSD picks up bids near $1,853 heading into the European session.
Ethereum’s layer 2 solution Optimism crashes following 20 million OP tokens hack
Optimism price took a hit after a hacker stole 20 million of its tokens whilst in transit to market maker Wintermute. The attack was thought to have resulted from a technical oversight by the market maker.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!