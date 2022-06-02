Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 02 Jun 2022 01:07GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9621
55 HR EMA
0.9609
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
51
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias
Resistance
0.9728 - Mon's European high
0.9695 - Last Fri's low (now res)
0.9658 - Wed's high
Support
0.9620 - Tue's high (now sup)
0.9590 - Wed's low
0.9568 - Tue's low
USD/CHF - 0.9622.. Dlr rebounded to 0.9618 in Asia b4 retreating to 0.9590 in European morning. Price later found buying at 0.9597 in NY n jumped to session highs of 0.9658 on usd's strength b4 retreating on cross-buying in chf.
On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise FM Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, DLR's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) suggests price would head twd 1.0128 but 2019 peak at 1.0238 (Apr) should hold n yield a much-needed correction in late Apr/May. Last Tuesday's selloff below 0.9695 (Mon) to 0.9575 n then Fri's weakness to 0.9546 signals temp. top is made n further weakness twd 0.9488 may be seen b4 prospect of rebound later next month.
Today, DLR's rally abv 0.9620 (Tue) to 0.9658 suggests decline fm May's near 3-year peak at 1.0064 has made a temporary bottom at last Fri's 1-month trough at 1.0546 n consolidation with upside bias remains for 0.9695 but 0.9732 should hold n yield retreat. Only daily close below 0.9590 would risk 0.9568.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
