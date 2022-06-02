Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 02 Jun 2022 01:07GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9621

55 HR EMA

0.9609

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

51

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias

Resistance

0.9728 - Mon's European high

0.9695 - Last Fri's low (now res)

0.9658 - Wed's high

Support

0.9620 - Tue's high (now sup)

0.9590 - Wed's low

0.9568 - Tue's low



USD/CHF - 0.9622.. Dlr rebounded to 0.9618 in Asia b4 retreating to 0.9590 in European morning. Price later found buying at 0.9597 in NY n jumped to session highs of 0.9658 on usd's strength b4 retreating on cross-buying in chf.



On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise FM Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, DLR's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 (May) suggests price would head twd 1.0128 but 2019 peak at 1.0238 (Apr) should hold n yield a much-needed correction in late Apr/May. Last Tuesday's selloff below 0.9695 (Mon) to 0.9575 n then Fri's weakness to 0.9546 signals temp. top is made n further weakness twd 0.9488 may be seen b4 prospect of rebound later next month.



Today, DLR's rally abv 0.9620 (Tue) to 0.9658 suggests decline fm May's near 3-year peak at 1.0064 has made a temporary bottom at last Fri's 1-month trough at 1.0546 n consolidation with upside bias remains for 0.9695 but 0.9732 should hold n yield retreat. Only daily close below 0.9590 would risk 0.9568.