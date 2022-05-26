Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 26 May 2022 01:54GMT.

Trend daily chart

Down

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9622

55 HR EMA

0.9638

Trend hourly chart

Down

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences

13 HR RSI

46

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

One more fall b4 rebound

Resistance

0.9695 - Last Fri's near 3-week low (now res)

0.9670 - Tue's high

0.9643 - Wed's high

Support

0.9601 - Wed's low

0.9575 - Tue's low

0.9548 - Apr 25 low

USD/CHF - 0.9618.. Dlr remained on the back foot. Despite rebounding fm 0.9601 in Asia to 0.9643 ahead of NY open, price then retreated to 0.9608 b4 bouncing back to 0.9638 in NY midday n then moved broadly sideways.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 last Mon suggests price would head twd 1.0128 but 2019 peak at 1.0238 (Apr) should hold n yield a much-needed correction in late Apr/May. Last Fri's weakness to 0.9695 signals signals temp. top is made n may head to 0.9630 but below 0.9592 needed to ex- tend decline twd 0.9488 b4 prospect of rebound later next month.

Today, despite dlr's selloff to Tue's fresh 3-week bottom at 0.9575, y'day's rebound to 0.9643 suggests recent erratic decline has made a temp. low there n consolidation with upside bias remains n abv 0.9665/70 would yield stronger retrace. to 0.9695/00. Only daily close below 0.9575 risks 0.9548/53.