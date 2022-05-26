Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 26 May 2022 01:54GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9622
55 HR EMA
0.9638
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences
13 HR RSI
46
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
One more fall b4 rebound
Resistance
0.9695 - Last Fri's near 3-week low (now res)
0.9670 - Tue's high
0.9643 - Wed's high
Support
0.9601 - Wed's low
0.9575 - Tue's low
0.9548 - Apr 25 low
USD/CHF - 0.9618.. Dlr remained on the back foot. Despite rebounding fm 0.9601 in Asia to 0.9643 ahead of NY open, price then retreated to 0.9608 b4 bouncing back to 0.9638 in NY midday n then moved broadly sideways.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a near 3-year peak of 1.0064 last Mon suggests price would head twd 1.0128 but 2019 peak at 1.0238 (Apr) should hold n yield a much-needed correction in late Apr/May. Last Fri's weakness to 0.9695 signals signals temp. top is made n may head to 0.9630 but below 0.9592 needed to ex- tend decline twd 0.9488 b4 prospect of rebound later next month.
Today, despite dlr's selloff to Tue's fresh 3-week bottom at 0.9575, y'day's rebound to 0.9643 suggests recent erratic decline has made a temp. low there n consolidation with upside bias remains n abv 0.9665/70 would yield stronger retrace. to 0.9695/00. Only daily close below 0.9575 risks 0.9548/53.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
