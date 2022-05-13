Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 13 May 2022 02:00GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

1.0006

55 HR EMA

0.9971

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

66

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of LT upmove

Resistance

1.0137 - 100.0% proj. of 0.9711-0.9975 fm 0.9873.

1.0087 - 80.90% proj. of 0.9711-0.9975 fm 0.9873.

1.0049 - 123.60% proj. of 0.9711-0.9890 fm 0.9282.

Support

0.9975 - Tue's fresh 2-year high.

0.9933 - Thur's low.

0.9907 - Tue's low.

USD/CHF - 1.0031.. Dlr continued its recent winning streak n despite retreating to 0.9933 at European open, price found renewed buying n rallied to a near 3-year peak at 1.0049 in NY midday continued broad-based usd's strength.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's rally abv 2021 peak at 0.9472 to Tue's 0.9975 high, then Thur's break there to a near 3- year 1.0049 peak would encourage for gain twd 1.0085. On the downside, only be low 0.9975 signals temp. top in place n may risk strg retrace. to 0.9933 in Jun.

Today, dlr's rally abv 0.9975 (Tue) to 1.0049 suggests LT upmove has once again resumed n further gain twd 1.0085 is envisaged after consolidation, however, 1.0128 would hold today n yield a minor correction on Mon due to oversold condition. Only below 0.9975 signals temp. top, risks 0.9933, break, 0.9907.