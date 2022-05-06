Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 06 May 2022 01:19GMT.
Trend daily Chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
0.9832
55 HR EMA
0.9803
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
63
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of LT upmove
Resistance
1.0000 - Psychological handle
0.9955 - 2019 Oct 15th high
0.9903 - 2020 high (Mar)
Support
0.9822 - 38.2% r fm 0.9711-0.9890
0.9798 - European morning high (now sup)
0.9754 - Thur's European low
USD/CHF - 0.9859.. Despite retreating to session lows of 0.9711 in Asia, price found renewed buying there n rallied to a fresh 2-year high of 0.9890 in NY on renewed broad-based USD's strength as well as cross-selling in CHF.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's rally abv 2021 peak at 0.9472 to last Thur's 22-month 0.9758 high would encourage for fur- ther headway twd 2020 peak of 0.9903. On the downside, only below 0.9292 signals temp. top is in place n may risk stronger retracement to 0.9455/60 in Jun.
Today, dlr's rally abv 0.9852 (Wed) to 0.9890 Thur suggests LT upmove has once again resumed and re-test of 2020 high at 0.9903 is envisaged but 0.9940/50 would hold n yield a much-needed correction due to overbought condition. Only below 0.9798 signals a temp. top is made n risks strg retracement to 0.9754/58.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
