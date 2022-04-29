Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 29 Apr 2022 01:05GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

0.9713

55 HR EMA

0.9683

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Bearing divergences

13 HR RSI

50

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

0.9802 - 2020 Apr 24th high.

0.9795 - 161.8% proj. of 0.9089-0.9459 fm 0.9196.

0.9758 - Thur's high.

Support

0.9705 - Thur's NY low.

0.9681 - Thur's European low.

0.9628 - Tue's high (now sup).



USD/CHF - 0.9713.. Dlr continued its recent winning streak n despite retreating to 0.9681 in European morning, price found renewed buying there n rallied to a fresh 22-month high of 0.9758 in NY on continued usd's strength.



On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's rally abv 2021 peak at 0.9472 to last Fri's 22-month 0.9472 peak would encourage for further headway twd 0.9641, reckon 0.9738 would hold. Only a daily close below 0.9455 indicates top is made n risks retrace. to 0.9374, break, 0.9287 in May.



Today, as 0.9758 (NY) is accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent retreat to 0.9705 signals temp. top made n minor consolidation is in store b4 recent upmove extends to 0.9780/90 but 0.9802/09 should remain intact. Only below 0.9657 risks strg retrace. to 0.9628, 0.9600/03.