Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 29 Apr 2022 01:05GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
0.9713
55 HR EMA
0.9683
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Bearing divergences
13 HR RSI
50
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
0.9802 - 2020 Apr 24th high.
0.9795 - 161.8% proj. of 0.9089-0.9459 fm 0.9196.
0.9758 - Thur's high.
Support
0.9705 - Thur's NY low.
0.9681 - Thur's European low.
0.9628 - Tue's high (now sup).
USD/CHF - 0.9713.. Dlr continued its recent winning streak n despite retreating to 0.9681 in European morning, price found renewed buying there n rallied to a fresh 22-month high of 0.9758 in NY on continued usd's strength.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's rally abv 2021 peak at 0.9472 to last Fri's 22-month 0.9472 peak would encourage for further headway twd 0.9641, reckon 0.9738 would hold. Only a daily close below 0.9455 indicates top is made n risks retrace. to 0.9374, break, 0.9287 in May.
Today, as 0.9758 (NY) is accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, subsequent retreat to 0.9705 signals temp. top made n minor consolidation is in store b4 recent upmove extends to 0.9780/90 but 0.9802/09 should remain intact. Only below 0.9657 risks strg retrace. to 0.9628, 0.9600/03.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
