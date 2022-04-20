Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 20 Apr 2022 01:13GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

0.9341

55 HR EMA

0.9326

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly indicators

Bearish divergences.

13 HR RSI

63

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

0.9650

0.9575

0.9551

Support

0.9491 - Tue's European high (now sup).

0.9466 - Tue's Asian high (now sup).

0.9434 - Tue's low.

USD/CHF - 0.9530.. The greenback continued recent winning streak y'day n despite retreating to 0.9434 in at NY open, price found renewed buying and rose to a fresh 21-month high of 0.9523 in tandem with U.S. yields near the close.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's rally abv 0.9342 to 0.9460 in mid-Mar would re-test 2021 peak at 0.9472, abv would encou- rage for further headway twd 0.9551. Only a daily close below 0.9196 indicates top is made n risks stronger retracement to 0.9151, break, 0.9093 in late Apr.

Today, as current price is trading abv 21-hr n 55-hr emas, suggesting up- side bias remains for gain to 0.9575, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap price below 0.9650 res and yield correction later. Only a daily close below 0.9466 may risk stronger retracement to 0.9434, break, 0.9407/12.