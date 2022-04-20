Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 20 Apr 2022 01:13GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
0.9341
55 HR EMA
0.9326
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly indicators
Bearish divergences.
13 HR RSI
63
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
0.9650
0.9575
0.9551
Support
0.9491 - Tue's European high (now sup).
0.9466 - Tue's Asian high (now sup).
0.9434 - Tue's low.
USD/CHF - 0.9530.. The greenback continued recent winning streak y'day n despite retreating to 0.9434 in at NY open, price found renewed buying and rose to a fresh 21-month high of 0.9523 in tandem with U.S. yields near the close.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's rally abv 0.9342 to 0.9460 in mid-Mar would re-test 2021 peak at 0.9472, abv would encou- rage for further headway twd 0.9551. Only a daily close below 0.9196 indicates top is made n risks stronger retracement to 0.9151, break, 0.9093 in late Apr.
Today, as current price is trading abv 21-hr n 55-hr emas, suggesting up- side bias remains for gain to 0.9575, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would cap price below 0.9650 res and yield correction later. Only a daily close below 0.9466 may risk stronger retracement to 0.9434, break, 0.9407/12.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
