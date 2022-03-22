Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last update At 22 Mar 2022 00:16GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Easing fm o/bot
21 HR EMA
0.9328
55 HR EMA
0.9339
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
60
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias
Resistance
0.9417 - Last Thur's European high.
0.9383 - Last Fri's European high.
0.9352 - Mon's high.
Support
0.9295 - Mon's low.
0.9270 - Hourly sup.
0.9251 - Mar 09 low.
USD/CHF 0.9343.. Although the pair staged a short-covering rebound in Asia on Mon to 0.9352 at European open, price fell on renewed cross-buying in chf n penetrated Fri's 0.9315 low to 0.9295 in NY b4 rebounding.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. dlr's rally abv 0.9342 to 0.9460 last week would re-test 2021 peak at 0.9472, abv would encourage for further headway twd 0.9551. Only a daily close below 0.9251 indicates temp. top is made n risks stronger retracement to 0.9151/55 in Apr.
Today, despite Mon's intra-day fall fm 0.9352 to 0.9295, subsequent strg bounce on fed Powell's hawkish comments suggests pullback fm Mar's 11-month top at 0.9460 has possibly ended n rising hourly idnicators would yield gain twd 0.9397 (61.8% r). Only below 0.9295 risks 0.9270/75 b4 strg recovery occurs.
