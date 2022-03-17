Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 17 Mar 2022 00:54GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
0.9409
55 HR EMA
0.9395
Trend hourly chart
Consolidation with upside bias
Hourly Indicators
Bearing divergences
13 HR RSI
50
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of uptrend
Resistance
0.9472 - 2021 high (Apr)
0.9443 - 1.236 ext. of 0.9151-0.9306 fm 0.9251
0.9431 - Tue's high
Support
0.9193 - Wed's low
0.9373 - Tue's low
0.9321 - Mon's low
USD/CHF - 0.9409.. Dlr traded broadly sideways in Asian and European sessions. Price then found renewed buying at 0.9391 in NY morning and rallied to a fresh 11-month 0.9460 peak on Fed's expected rate hike before retreating.
On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise from Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Last week's break of 0.9342 has retained bullish prospect of re-test of 2021 peak at 0.9472, abv would encourage for further headway twd 0.9551. Only a daily close below 0.9251 indicates temp. top is made n risks stronger retracement to 0.9151/55.
Today, despite dlr's retreat after Wed's break of 0.9431 (Tue) to 0.9460, as long as 0.9391 sup holds, consolidation with upside bias remains for re-test of said res, break wud extend to 0.9472 (Apr) but 'bearish divergence' on hourly indicators would cap price at 0.9500/05. Below 0.9391 risks 0.9373, 0.9340/45.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
