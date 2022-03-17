Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 17 Mar 2022 00:54GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

0.9409

55 HR EMA

0.9395

Trend hourly chart

Consolidation with upside bias

Hourly Indicators

Bearing divergences

13 HR RSI

50

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of uptrend

Resistance

0.9472 - 2021 high (Apr)

0.9443 - 1.236 ext. of 0.9151-0.9306 fm 0.9251

0.9431 - Tue's high

Support

0.9193 - Wed's low

0.9373 - Tue's low

0.9321 - Mon's low



USD/CHF - 0.9409.. Dlr traded broadly sideways in Asian and European sessions. Price then found renewed buying at 0.9391 in NY morning and rallied to a fresh 11-month 0.9460 peak on Fed's expected rate hike before retreating.



On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise from Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Last week's break of 0.9342 has retained bullish prospect of re-test of 2021 peak at 0.9472, abv would encourage for further headway twd 0.9551. Only a daily close below 0.9251 indicates temp. top is made n risks stronger retracement to 0.9151/55.



Today, despite dlr's retreat after Wed's break of 0.9431 (Tue) to 0.9460, as long as 0.9391 sup holds, consolidation with upside bias remains for re-test of said res, break wud extend to 0.9472 (Apr) but 'bearish divergence' on hourly indicators would cap price at 0.9500/05. Below 0.9391 risks 0.9373, 0.9340/45.