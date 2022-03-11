Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 11 Mar 2022 01:00GMT
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9290
55 HR EMA
0.9279
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
58
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
0.9373 - Nov 2021 high (24).
0.9342 - Jan's 8-week high (31).
0.9309 - Thur's fresh 1-month high.
Support
0.9249 - Tue's European low.
0.9230 - Mon's NY low.
0.9210 - Last Fri's high (now sup).
USD/CHF – 0.9304.. Although dlr moved narrowly in Asia y'day n edged lower to 0.9256 in NY morning on cross-buying in chf, price regained traction on intra-day selloff in euro n later climbed to a fresh 1-month top of 0.9309.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite erratic rise to 0.9373 (Nov), then weakness to 0.9103 on Dec 31 n rally to 0.9342 in Jan but strong retreat fm there suggests choppy swings inside 0.9088-0.9373 may continue with downside bias but only below 0.9088 would head twd 0.8927 later.
Today, dlr's break of Feb's 0.9297 top to 0.9309 suggests upside bias re- mains for gain twd 2022 peak at 0.9342 (Jan), however, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators would prevent strg gain n risk has increased for a minor correction to occur. On the downside, only below 0.9249/51 sup risks 0.9200/10.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
