Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 01 Mar 2022 01:53GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9198

55 HR EMA

0.9219

Trend hourly chart

Near term down.

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

42

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

0.9289 - Last week's high (Thur).

0.9230 - Last Fri's low (now res).

0.9207 - Mon's European morning low (now res).

Support

0.9151 - Feb low (21).

0.9109 - Jan 21 low.

0.9093 - Jan low (13).



USD/CHF - 0.9198.. The pair remained on the back foot on Mon due to cross-buying of CHF and broad-based USD's weakness. Price tumbled fm 0.9280 (Asia) to 0.9207 in European morning n later weakened to 0.9167 in NY.



On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite erratic rise to 0.9373 (Nov), then weakness to 0.9103 on Dec 31 and rally to 0.9342 in Jan but strg retreat fm there suggests choppy swings inside 0.9088-0.9373 may continue with downside bias but only below 0.9088 would head twd 0.8927 later.



Today, despite early erratic rise fm Feb's 0.9151 low to 0.9289 last week, y'day's break of Fri's low low at 0.9230 (now res) to 0.9167 suggests choppy trading inside 0.9342-0.9151 range may continue, only below 0.9151 extends erratic decline fm 0.9342 twd 0.9109 but 0.9093 should hold. Abv 0.9230, 0.9284/89.