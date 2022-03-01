Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 01 Mar 2022 01:53GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9198
55 HR EMA
0.9219
Trend hourly chart
Near term down.
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
42
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
0.9289 - Last week's high (Thur).
0.9230 - Last Fri's low (now res).
0.9207 - Mon's European morning low (now res).
Support
0.9151 - Feb low (21).
0.9109 - Jan 21 low.
0.9093 - Jan low (13).
USD/CHF - 0.9198.. The pair remained on the back foot on Mon due to cross-buying of CHF and broad-based USD's weakness. Price tumbled fm 0.9280 (Asia) to 0.9207 in European morning n later weakened to 0.9167 in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite erratic rise to 0.9373 (Nov), then weakness to 0.9103 on Dec 31 and rally to 0.9342 in Jan but strg retreat fm there suggests choppy swings inside 0.9088-0.9373 may continue with downside bias but only below 0.9088 would head twd 0.8927 later.
Today, despite early erratic rise fm Feb's 0.9151 low to 0.9289 last week, y'day's break of Fri's low low at 0.9230 (now res) to 0.9167 suggests choppy trading inside 0.9342-0.9151 range may continue, only below 0.9151 extends erratic decline fm 0.9342 twd 0.9109 but 0.9093 should hold. Abv 0.9230, 0.9284/89.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
