Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 23 Feb 2022 01:03GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9199

55 HR EMA

0.9193

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Easing fm o/bot

13 HR RSI

61

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

0.9273 - Last week's high (Tue).

0.9260 - Last Wed's high.

0.9228 - Tue's high.

Support

0.9202 - Reaction low fm 0.9228.

0.9178 - Feb's low (03).

0.9151 - Mon's near 4-week low.

USD/CHF - 0.9209.. Despite intra-day sideways swings in Asia, price met renewed buying one tick abv Mon's 0.9151 low at European open n rallied on return of risk sentiment due to rebound in Euroepan n US stocks n hit 0.9228 (NY).

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite erratic rise to 0.9373 (Nov), then weakness to 0.9103 on Dec 31 n rally to 0.9342 in Jan but strg retreat fm there suggests choppy swings inside 0.9088-0.9373 may continue with downside bias but only below 0.9088 would head twd 0.8927 later.

Today, dlr's rebound fm Mon's near 4-week trough of 0.9228 y'day suggests recent 3-legged fall fm Jan's 0.9342 peak has possibly ended n a daily close abv 0.9228 would add credence to this view, yield further gain to 0.9260/70, present rising hourly indicators support this view. Only below 0.9189/92 risks.