Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 17 Feb 2022 00:40GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

0.9230

55 HR EMA

0.9241

Trend hourly chart

Near term down.

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/s

13 HR RSI

35

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

One more fall b4 rebound.

Resistance

0.9297 - Last Thur's high.

0.9273 - Tue's high.

0.9260 - Wed's high.

Support

0.9207 - Wed's low.

0.9178 - Feb's low (03).

0.9159 - Jan 24 high (now sup).

USD/CHF - 0.9215.. Despite swinging broadly sideways in Asia n European morning y'day, price came under renewed selling pressure at 0.9258 ahead of NY open on renewed safe-haven chf buying n later tumbled to 0.9207 in NY.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite erratic rise to 0.9373 (Nov), then weakness to 0.9103 on Dec 31 n rally to 0.9342 in Jan but strg retreat fm there suggests choppy swings inside 0.9088-0.9373 may continue with downside bias but only below 0.9088 would head twd 0.8927 later.

Today, dlr's erratic fall fm last week's 0.9297 high (Thur) to 0.9207 in NY y'day after less hawkish Fed minutes suggests choppy sideways swings would continue with downside bias, o/sold reading on hourly oscillators may keep price abv Feb's 0.9178 low. Only below there risks 0.9150/60. Abv 0.9273, 0.9297.