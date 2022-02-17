Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 17 Feb 2022 00:40GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
0.9230
55 HR EMA
0.9241
Trend hourly chart
Near term down.
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s
13 HR RSI
35
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
One more fall b4 rebound.
Resistance
0.9297 - Last Thur's high.
0.9273 - Tue's high.
0.9260 - Wed's high.
Support
0.9207 - Wed's low.
0.9178 - Feb's low (03).
0.9159 - Jan 24 high (now sup).
USD/CHF - 0.9215.. Despite swinging broadly sideways in Asia n European morning y'day, price came under renewed selling pressure at 0.9258 ahead of NY open on renewed safe-haven chf buying n later tumbled to 0.9207 in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Despite erratic rise to 0.9373 (Nov), then weakness to 0.9103 on Dec 31 n rally to 0.9342 in Jan but strg retreat fm there suggests choppy swings inside 0.9088-0.9373 may continue with downside bias but only below 0.9088 would head twd 0.8927 later.
Today, dlr's erratic fall fm last week's 0.9297 high (Thur) to 0.9207 in NY y'day after less hawkish Fed minutes suggests choppy sideways swings would continue with downside bias, o/sold reading on hourly oscillators may keep price abv Feb's 0.9178 low. Only below there risks 0.9150/60. Abv 0.9273, 0.9297.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
