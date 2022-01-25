Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 25 Jan 2022 01:35GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9137
55 HR EMA
0.9138
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
55
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
0.9232 - Jan 07 high.
0.9181 - Last Thur's high.
0.9159 - Mon's high.
Support
0.9109 - Last week's low (Fri).
0.9093 - Jan 13 low.
0.9088 - Nov's 12-week low (2nd).
USD/CHF - 0.9144.. Dlr swung wildly on Mon, price recovered to 0.9143 ahead of European open, despite falling to 0.9110, price rallied to 0.9159 in NY on cross-selling in CHF b4 retreating to 0.9126 due to USD's weakness.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9373 (Nov) and subsequent weakness to 0.9103 on Dec 31 would re-test 0.9088, break extend MT decline twd 0.9019 in early part of Jan but 0.8927 would hold. On the upside, a weekly close abv 0.9294 needed to signal low and head back to 0.9373.
Today, despite dlr's selloff fm 0.9181 to 0.9109 on Fri, y'day's rebound fm 0.9110 to 0.9159 suggests choppy sideways swings abv Jan's 9-week 0.9093 low would continue but abv 0.9181 needed to bring stronger gain to 0.9195/00 but reckon 0.9220/25 would hold. Only below 0.9109/10 risks weakness twd 0.9093.
