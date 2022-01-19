Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 19 Jan 2022 00:34GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9162

55 HR EMA

0.9151

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

66

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

0.9278 - Jan's 3-week high (10th).

0.9232 - Jan 07 high.

0.9179 - Tue's high.

Support

0.9158 - Mon's high (now sup).

0.9122 - Mon's low.

0.9093 - Last Thur's low.

USD/CHF - 0.9175.. Dlr caught a light bid in Asian morning yesterday on broad-based USD's strength. Price rose from 0.9132 to 0.9166 n then swung sideways in European morning. Dlr later climbed in tandem with U.S. yields to 0.9179 in NY.

On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise FM Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based DLR's weakness signals up move FM 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9373 (Nov) n subsequent weakness to 0.9103 on Dec 31 would re-test 0.9088, break extend MT decline twd 0.9019 in early part of Jan but 0.8927 would hold. On the upside, a weekly close abv 0.9294 needed to signal low n head back to 0.9373.

Today, DLR's break of 0.9158 (Mon) to 0.9179 signals recent decline FM 0.93 73 (Nov) had made a temp. low made at last Thur's 9-week trough at 0.9093 n abv 0.9183 would yield gain to 0.9233 (50% r), as hourly oscillators' readings would be in o/bot territory, 0.9278 should hold. Only below 0.9122 may risk 0.9090/95.