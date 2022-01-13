Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 13 Jan 2022 01:16GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9174
55 HR EMA
0.9205
Trend hourly chart
Near term down
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/sold
13 HR RSI
23
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
0.9244 - Wed's high.
0.9232 - Last Fri's high.
0.9183 - Last Fri's low.
Support
0.9131 - Wed's low.
0.9103 - Dec's 6-week low (31st).
0.9088 - Nov's 12-week low (2nd).
USD/CHF - 0.9145.. Dlr traded narrowly in Asia Wed b4 rebounding to 0.92 44 in Europe. Price then met renewed selling there n tumbled in NY to session lows of 0.9131 on broad-based USD's weakness together with cross-buying in CHF.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9373 (Nov) n subsequent weakness to 0.9103 on Dec 31 would re-test 0.9088, break extend MT decline twd 0.9019 in early part of Jan but 0.8927 would hold. On the upside, a weekly close abv 0.9294 needed to signal low n head back to 0.9373.
Today, dlr's selloff fm 0.9278 (Tue) to as low as 0.9131 suggests upmove fm 0.9103 has ended n weakness to 0.9088 (Nov trough) is now envisaged, o/sold readings on hourly indicators would keep price abv 0.9058. On the upside, only daily close abv 0.9183 signals temporary low is made, risks 0.9224 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
