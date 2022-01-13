Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 13 Jan 2022 01:16GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9174

55 HR EMA

0.9205

Trend hourly chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Rising fm o/sold

13 HR RSI

23

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with downside bias.

Resistance

0.9244 - Wed's high.

0.9232 - Last Fri's high.

0.9183 - Last Fri's low.

Support

0.9131 - Wed's low.

0.9103 - Dec's 6-week low (31st).

0.9088 - Nov's 12-week low (2nd).

USD/CHF - 0.9145.. Dlr traded narrowly in Asia Wed b4 rebounding to 0.92 44 in Europe. Price then met renewed selling there n tumbled in NY to session lows of 0.9131 on broad-based USD's weakness together with cross-buying in CHF.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9373 (Nov) n subsequent weakness to 0.9103 on Dec 31 would re-test 0.9088, break extend MT decline twd 0.9019 in early part of Jan but 0.8927 would hold. On the upside, a weekly close abv 0.9294 needed to signal low n head back to 0.9373.

Today, dlr's selloff fm 0.9278 (Tue) to as low as 0.9131 suggests upmove fm 0.9103 has ended n weakness to 0.9088 (Nov trough) is now envisaged, o/sold readings on hourly indicators would keep price abv 0.9058. On the upside, only daily close abv 0.9183 signals temporary low is made, risks 0.9224 later.