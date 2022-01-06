Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 06 Jan 2022 00:28GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9165
55 HR EMA
0.9163
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
59
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9254 - Dec 21 2021 high.
0.9219 - Dec 23 2021 high.
0.9199 - Mon's high.
Support
0.9137 - Tue's low.
0.9116 - Mon's European low.
0.9103 - Last Fri's 6-week low.
USD/CHF - 0.9177.. Dlr swung sideways n despite intra-day USD's broad-based weakness in European n NY morning, cross-selling in CHF had kept price steady. The pair later climbed to session 0.9183 high after hawkish Fed minutes.
On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise FM Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based usd's weakness signals up move FM 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9373 (Nov) n subsequent weakness to 0.9103 last Fri would re-test 0.9088, break extend MT decline twd 0.9019 in early part of Jan but 0.8927 would hold. On the upside, a weekly close abv 0.9254 needed to signal low, 0.9297, then 0.9373.
Today, despite DLR's sideways swings after rebound FM Fri's 6-week trough of 0.9103 to 0.9199 (Mon), anticipated USD's strength following FOMC minutes suggests re-test of 0.9199 would be seen, a firm break there would extend said rise twd 0.9254. Only below 0.9137/42 sup may risk weakness twd 0.9103 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1300 after dismal US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel a little above 1.1300 during the American session on Thursday. The data from Germany showed that the annual HICP edged lower to 5.7% in December as expected. In the US, the ISM Services PMI dropped to 62 from 69.1 and missed the market forecast of 66.9.
GBP/USD pares early losses, stays below 1.3550
GBP/USD seems to have found interim support near 1.3500 following the selloff that started in the Asian session. The pair trades in a relatively tight range below 1.3550 as the dollar struggles to gather strength after the disappointing ISM Services PMI data.
Gold is gaining bearish traction after a hawkish Fed
Spot gold is sharply lower, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce, as the dollar got a boost from an ultra-hawkish Fed late on Wednesday. The greenback extended gains particularly against the bright metal but gave back some ground across the FX board.
Dogecoin price fractal suggests DOGE could be due for an explosive 20% advance
Dogecoin price has been under a lot of pressure as it hovers around a crucial demand barrier, a breakdown of which could see a massive crash. However, the January 5 drop seems to have given rise to a fractal that hints at a bullish outlook.
Omicron optimism (for now), Fed speculation continue rocking the dollar as 2022 kicks off Premium
The most important market-mover is Omicron – the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. After roughly six weeks, we know that it is extremely contagious but causes less severe disease than previous strains such as Delta. Markets currently see the glass half-full.