Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 06 Jan 2022 00:28GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9165

55 HR EMA

0.9163

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

59

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

0.9254 - Dec 21 2021 high.

0.9219 - Dec 23 2021 high.

0.9199 - Mon's high.

Support

0.9137 - Tue's low.

0.9116 - Mon's European low.

0.9103 - Last Fri's 6-week low.

USD/CHF - 0.9177.. Dlr swung sideways n despite intra-day USD's broad-based weakness in European n NY morning, cross-selling in CHF had kept price steady. The pair later climbed to session 0.9183 high after hawkish Fed minutes.

On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise FM Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based usd's weakness signals up move FM 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9373 (Nov) n subsequent weakness to 0.9103 last Fri would re-test 0.9088, break extend MT decline twd 0.9019 in early part of Jan but 0.8927 would hold. On the upside, a weekly close abv 0.9254 needed to signal low, 0.9297, then 0.9373.

Today, despite DLR's sideways swings after rebound FM Fri's 6-week trough of 0.9103 to 0.9199 (Mon), anticipated USD's strength following FOMC minutes suggests re-test of 0.9199 would be seen, a firm break there would extend said rise twd 0.9254. Only below 0.9137/42 sup may risk weakness twd 0.9103 later.