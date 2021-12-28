Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 28 Dec 2021 00:20GMT.



Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9192

55 HR EMA

0.9204

Trend hourly chart

Near term down

Hourly Indicators

Bullish convergences.

13 HR RSI

43

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

0.9275 - Dec 07 high.

0.9254 - Last Tue's high.

0.9219 - Last Thur's high.

Support

0.9168 - Last week's low (Fri).

0.9158 - Nov 30 low.

0.9102 - Nov 09 low.

USD/CHF - 0.9184.. Despite DLR's recovery from last Fri's 2-1/2 week low at 0.9168 to 0.9205 last Fri on short-covering, price inched lower on Mon due to renewed USD's weakness n cross-buying in CHF n weakened to 0.9173 in NY.

On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise FM Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based usd's weakness signals up move FM 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9373 last week n subsequent sharp retreat would bring further choppy swings below 0.9472 n only weekly close below 0.9158 risks weakness twd 0.9088 but below there is needed to extend recent decline twd 0.9019 in early part of Jan 2022.

Today, as long as 0.9168 holds, consolidation with mild upside bias remains, abv 0.9219 would head to 0.9254/56 but 0.9294 should cap upside. Below 0.9168 risks re-test of previous 0.9158 sups, break needed to extend early fall FM Nov's 0.9373 top to 0.9138, 'bullish convergences' would keep price abv 0.9102.