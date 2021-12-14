Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 14 Dec 2021 00:22GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Neutral

21 HR EMA

0.9225

55 HR EMA

0.9226

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

511

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Choppy consolidation to continue.

Resistance

0.9302 - Nov 23 low (now res).

0.9275 - Last week's high (Tue).

0.9256 - Mon's high.

Support

0.9196 - Last Wed's low.

0.9158 - Nov 30 2-1/2 week low.

0.9102 - Nov 09 low.

USD/CHF - 0.9228.. Outlook is similar to EURUSD, although dlr caught a bid at 0.9203 in Aust. Mon n rallied to 0.9156 (Europe), price fell back to 0.92 07 near NY midday on USD's weakness and CHF cross buying b4 stabilising.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9373 last week n subsequent sharp retreat would bring further choppy swings below 0.9472 n only weekly close below 0.9175 risks weakness twd 0.9088 but below there is needed to extend recent decline twd 0.9019 in later part of Dec.

Today, although dlr's daily wild swings are likely to continue ahead of Wed's FOMC's announcement as price remains confined inside recent 0.9158-0.9275 range, as long as 0.9196/00 sup holds, upside bias remains, abv 0.9256 would en- courage for re-test of 0.9275, then 0.9302. A daily close below 0.9196, 0.9158.