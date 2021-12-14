Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 14 Dec 2021 00:22GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9225
55 HR EMA
0.9226
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
511
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Choppy consolidation to continue.
Resistance
0.9302 - Nov 23 low (now res).
0.9275 - Last week's high (Tue).
0.9256 - Mon's high.
Support
0.9196 - Last Wed's low.
0.9158 - Nov 30 2-1/2 week low.
0.9102 - Nov 09 low.
USD/CHF - 0.9228.. Outlook is similar to EURUSD, although dlr caught a bid at 0.9203 in Aust. Mon n rallied to 0.9156 (Europe), price fell back to 0.92 07 near NY midday on USD's weakness and CHF cross buying b4 stabilising.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9373 last week n subsequent sharp retreat would bring further choppy swings below 0.9472 n only weekly close below 0.9175 risks weakness twd 0.9088 but below there is needed to extend recent decline twd 0.9019 in later part of Dec.
Today, although dlr's daily wild swings are likely to continue ahead of Wed's FOMC's announcement as price remains confined inside recent 0.9158-0.9275 range, as long as 0.9196/00 sup holds, upside bias remains, abv 0.9256 would en- courage for re-test of 0.9275, then 0.9302. A daily close below 0.9196, 0.9158.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?