Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 08 Dec 2021 00:47GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Neutral
21 HR EMA
0.9249
55 HR EMA
0.9238
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Bearish divergences
13 HR RSI
42
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise.
Resistance
0.9325 - Nov 25 low (now res).
0.9302 - Nov 23 low (now res).
0.9275 - Tue's high.
Support
0.9221 - Last Thur's high (now sup).
0.9203 - Hourly chart.
0.9158 - Last Tue's 2-1/2 week low.
USD/CHF - 0.9239.. Although DLR ratcheted lower to 0.9231 in European morning Tue, price then climbed on renewed USD's strength vs G4 currencies n hit session highs of 0.9275 in NY morning b4 retreating on broad-based USD weakness.
On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise FM Jan's near the 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall FM 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise FM 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route two 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, DLR's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based USD's weakness signals move FM 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9373 last week n subsequent sharp retreat would bring further choppy swings below 0.9472 n only weekly close below 0.9175 risks weakness two 0.9088 but below there is needed to extend recent decline two 0.9019 in later part of Dec.
Today, despite Tue's resumption of erratic rise FM last Tue's 0.9158 low to 0.9275, as this lvl was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, intra-day retreat would bring range trading, as long as 0.9221 (prev. res, now sup) holds, gain to 0.9300/05 likely. Below 0.9221 risks 0.9203, 0.9179.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
