Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 03 Dec 2021 00:57GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning down

21 HR EMA

0.9201

55 HR EMA

0.9205

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Neutral

13 HR RSI

49

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

0.9272 - Mon's high.

0.9266 - Tue's high.

0.9221 - Thur's high.

Support

0.9170 - Wed's low.

0.9158 - Tue's 2-1-2 week low.

0.9138 - Nov 08 Asian high (now sup).

USD/CHF - 0.9199.. The pair moved sideways in directionless Thur's session following early brief but sharp bounce fm 0.9158 to 0.9266 on Tue. Price rose fm 0.9189 (Asia) to 0.9221 in Europe b4 falling to 0.9179 in NY.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9373 last week n subsequent sharp retreat would bring further choppy swings below 0.9472 n only weekly close below 0.9175 risks weakness twd 0.9088 but below there is needed to extend recent decline twd 0.9019 in later part of Dec.

Today, dlr's daily sideways swings fm Tue's 2-1/2 week 0.9158 low signals 1st leg of correction fm Nov's 0.9373 peak at 0.9373 has ended, as long as 0.9158 holds, consolidation with upside bias remains, abv 0.9266 would head to 0.9291 (61.8% r fm 0.9373). Only below 0.9158 risks 0.9134/38 b4 prospect of rebound.