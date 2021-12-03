Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 03 Dec 2021 00:57GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
0.9201
55 HR EMA
0.9205
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Neutral
13 HR RSI
49
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
0.9272 - Mon's high.
0.9266 - Tue's high.
0.9221 - Thur's high.
Support
0.9170 - Wed's low.
0.9158 - Tue's 2-1-2 week low.
0.9138 - Nov 08 Asian high (now sup).
USD/CHF - 0.9199.. The pair moved sideways in directionless Thur's session following early brief but sharp bounce fm 0.9158 to 0.9266 on Tue. Price rose fm 0.9189 (Asia) to 0.9221 in Europe b4 falling to 0.9179 in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9373 last week n subsequent sharp retreat would bring further choppy swings below 0.9472 n only weekly close below 0.9175 risks weakness twd 0.9088 but below there is needed to extend recent decline twd 0.9019 in later part of Dec.
Today, dlr's daily sideways swings fm Tue's 2-1/2 week 0.9158 low signals 1st leg of correction fm Nov's 0.9373 peak at 0.9373 has ended, as long as 0.9158 holds, consolidation with upside bias remains, abv 0.9266 would head to 0.9291 (61.8% r fm 0.9373). Only below 0.9158 risks 0.9134/38 b4 prospect of rebound.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?