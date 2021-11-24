Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 24 Nov 2021 03:07GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

0.9307

55 HR EMA

0.9291

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Bearish divergences.

13 HR RSI

63

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise.

Resistance

0.9446 - 80.9% proj. of 0.9088-0.9329 fm 0.9251.

0.9400 - 61.8% proj. of 0.9088-0.9329 fm 0.9251.

0.9368 - Sep's 5-1/2 month high (30th).

Support

0.9318 - Tue's NY low.

0.9302 - Tue's low.

0.9267 - Mon's low.

USD/CHF - 0.9334.. Although dlr rose one tick abv Mon's 0.9334 high to 0.9335 in Asia n fell to 0.9302 in Europe on broad-based usd's retreat, price regained traction in NY morning n climbed to a fresh 7-week high of 0.9344.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based USD's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9368 (Sep) n subsequent weakness to 0.9088 at the start of Nov would bring further sideways swings, last week's rally to 0.9329 would re-test 0.9368, break would head twd 0.9472. Only below 0.9175 risks weakness twd 0.9088.

Today, as 0.9344 was also accompanied by 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators, suggesting strg gain abv Sep's 0.9368 peak would not be seen n reckon 0.9400 should cap upside n yield a much-needed minor correction later. Below 0.93 02 signals temporary top is made n may head back twd 0.9267 b4 rebound.