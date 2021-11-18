Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 18 Nov 2021 00:27GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Rising

21 HR EMA

0.9291

55 HR EMA

0.9279

Trend hourly chart

Sideways

Hourly Indicators

Falling

13 HR RSI

42

14 HR DMI

-ve

Daily analysis

Initial weakness b4 rebound.

Resistance

0.9368 - Sep's 5-1/2 month high (30th).

0.9332 - Sep 20 high.

0.9329 - Wed's 6-week high.

Support

0.9258 - Tue's Asian high (now sup).

0.9237 - Last Fri's high (now sup).

0.9188 - This week's low (Mon).

USD/CHF - 0.9280.. Although DLR continued its recent winning streak on Wed n climbed abv Tue's 0.9311 top to a 6-week high of 0.9329 in Asia, price later ratcheted lower due partly on chf-buying n USD's decline to 0.9277 in NY.

On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9368 (Sep) n subsequent weakness to 0.9088 at the start of Nov would bring further sideways swings, as long as 0.9019 hold, re-test if 0.9368 is envisaged, break would head twd 0.9472. Only below 0.9019 risks weakness twd 0.8927.

Today, as Wed's 0.9329 high was also accompanied by bearish divergences on hourly indicators, subsequent retreat to 0.9277 signals temp. top is made n range trading with nr term downside bias is seen, as long as 0.9237 (last week's high, now sup) holds, another rise is seen. Below 0.9237 risks 0.9213, 0.9188.