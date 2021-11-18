Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 18 Nov 2021 00:27GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Rising
21 HR EMA
0.9291
55 HR EMA
0.9279
Trend hourly chart
Sideways
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
42
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Initial weakness b4 rebound.
Resistance
0.9368 - Sep's 5-1/2 month high (30th).
0.9332 - Sep 20 high.
0.9329 - Wed's 6-week high.
Support
0.9258 - Tue's Asian high (now sup).
0.9237 - Last Fri's high (now sup).
0.9188 - This week's low (Mon).
USD/CHF - 0.9280.. Although DLR continued its recent winning streak on Wed n climbed abv Tue's 0.9311 top to a 6-week high of 0.9329 in Asia, price later ratcheted lower due partly on chf-buying n USD's decline to 0.9277 in NY.
On the bigger picture, DLR's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad-based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. Dlr's erratic rise to 0.9368 (Sep) n subsequent weakness to 0.9088 at the start of Nov would bring further sideways swings, as long as 0.9019 hold, re-test if 0.9368 is envisaged, break would head twd 0.9472. Only below 0.9019 risks weakness twd 0.8927.
Today, as Wed's 0.9329 high was also accompanied by bearish divergences on hourly indicators, subsequent retreat to 0.9277 signals temp. top is made n range trading with nr term downside bias is seen, as long as 0.9237 (last week's high, now sup) holds, another rise is seen. Below 0.9237 risks 0.9213, 0.9188.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD facing resistance at 1.1360, above attention would turn to 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair continued with the recovery from the lowest level since July 2020, near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1358, just a two-day high. The euro and the Swiss franc are up versus the dollar and among the top performers of the day.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?