Daily USD/CHF technical outlook

Last Update At 12 Nov 2021 01:33GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Turning up

21 HR EMA

0.9204

55 HR EMA

0.9181

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly Indicators

Turning down

13 HR RSI

68

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Resumption of recent upmove.

Resistance

0.9292 - Oct 07 high.

0.9252 - Oct 20 high.

0.9226 - Oct 26 high.

Support

0.9194 - Oct 28 high (now sup).

0.9175 - Wed's low.

0.9157 - Mon's high (now sup).

USD/CHF - 0.9224.. Dlr moved narrowly in Asia y'day after Wed's rally to 0.9186. Price caught a bid ahead of European open due partly to cross-selling in chf n later hit a 2-week peak of 0.9224 at NY open b4 retreating to 0.9201.

On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. As price has ratcheted lower after rebounding to 0.9368 in Oct, last week's weakness to a 7- week 0.9103 may head twd 0.9019 but o/sold readings on daily oscillators should keep price abv 0.8927 n bring rebound in late Nov. Abv 0.9272/72, 0.9369 again.

Today, dlr's rally on Wed abv last week's 0.9175 high suggests correction fm Sep's 0.9368 peak has ended earlier at 0.9088 n abv 0.9226 res would head twd 0.9252, however, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price below daily res at 0.9272. Only below 0.9175 signals temp. top n risks 0.9138/43.