Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 12 Nov 2021 01:33GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning up
21 HR EMA
0.9204
55 HR EMA
0.9181
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly Indicators
Turning down
13 HR RSI
68
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent upmove.
Resistance
0.9292 - Oct 07 high.
0.9252 - Oct 20 high.
0.9226 - Oct 26 high.
Support
0.9194 - Oct 28 high (now sup).
0.9175 - Wed's low.
0.9157 - Mon's high (now sup).
USD/CHF - 0.9224.. Dlr moved narrowly in Asia y'day after Wed's rally to 0.9186. Price caught a bid ahead of European open due partly to cross-selling in chf n later hit a 2-week peak of 0.9224 at NY open b4 retreating to 0.9201.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has possibly ended n price is en route twd 0.9551 (50% r). Having said that, dlr's decline to a 3-1/2 month 0.8927 low in early Jun due to broad- based usd's weakness signals upmove fm 0.8758 has made a top. As price has ratcheted lower after rebounding to 0.9368 in Oct, last week's weakness to a 7- week 0.9103 may head twd 0.9019 but o/sold readings on daily oscillators should keep price abv 0.8927 n bring rebound in late Nov. Abv 0.9272/72, 0.9369 again.
Today, dlr's rally on Wed abv last week's 0.9175 high suggests correction fm Sep's 0.9368 peak has ended earlier at 0.9088 n abv 0.9226 res would head twd 0.9252, however, 'bearish divergences' on hourly indicators should cap price below daily res at 0.9272. Only below 0.9175 signals temp. top n risks 0.9138/43.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1450 amid US dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1450, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020. The US dollar remains firmer amid the uptick in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold consolidates above $1,850 ahead of US data
Gold snaps six-day uptrend but stays on course to post the biggest weekly gains since May. Market sentiment dwindles, DXY tracks US Treasury yields to grind higher around the multi-day top. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures, China headlines will be in focus.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.